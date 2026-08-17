Exploring How to Get Tyrice Knight on the Field for the Seahawks

In 2024, after getting selected in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks, Tyrice Knight started the season as a backup. That lasted all of one week, as injuries made him a starter in week two, as well as the two games following that. Five more games as a backup were followed by a couple roster moves that made him the starter for the rest of the season.

By and large, his starts coincided with the Seahawks experiencing a bit of a renaissance on defense. I wouldn’t say he was the primary reason why it happened, since it was also about the time the team traded for Ernest Jones, but Knight was putting in good work. So, heading into the 2025 season, Knight seemingly had the starting job on lockdown.

An Unfortunate Detour

In the 2025 offseason, a few unfortunate health issues got in the way of Tyrice’s ascent. A heart condition, as well as two different knee issues, prevented him from having a normal offseason. He was still the starter when the season kicked off, but he gradually ceded playtime to Drake Thomas. By mid-October, Knight was a firm backup, focusing on special teams.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) attempts to pass as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He saw reps in a couple of later games due to injury, as well as the tail end of blowouts, but Thomas took the opportunity and ran with it. Drake is still the starter, and even got a multi-year contract. But my point here is, Knight was the starter before health got in the way, and only lost the starting job because of health. So ultimately, Knight is still a good player.

Finding Playing Time

So now that Knight is showing up in a big way at the VMac and the first preseason game, the question is, how can we get him on the field? I don’t think Thomas should be benched, given he was a key part of the league’s top defense last year and helped the team win a super bowl. So, if there is a solution, it will lie in getting three linebackers on the field at once.

Perhaps, in certain situations where stopping the run is the priority, you can get Jones, Thomas, and Knight on the field together. Perhaps we’ll see more base defense, with seven in the box instead of six. I know this team is very proud of how strong they are in nickel, but there will be times where a little bit of extra size is needed, and Knight is good against the run.

A Good Problem To Have

Even if a solution can’t be found, and Knight is the first linebacker off the bench, that’s still a good thing for the Seahawks. Ernest Jones has had knee issues in the past, and while it seems like he’s past them, he did miss some time last season. Drake Thomas missed the final defensive drives against the Rams in the NFC Title game, and Knight made plays there.

You need depth, and even if Knight is overqualified to be part of the depth, that could end up being something that tips the scales towards the Seahawks at a crucial moment. And maybe, if he keeps this up, he could even end up taking the starting job from Drake Thomas naturally. He’s certainly playing like someone who wants his spot back.

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