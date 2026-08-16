3 Standout Players From Seahawks' Rough Preseason Loss to Cowboys

Preseason football is officially underway for the Seattle Seahawks as they hosted the Dallas Cowboys. This is the first game since the Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. It was clear from the start of the game that the Seahawks and the 12s filled Lumen Field with excitement.

That excitement didn’t last as the team couldn’t find answers and was dominated on both sides of the ball. Seattle fell at home 17-7, but there were some good moments against Dallas. These are players that have momentum moving forward in a game that was a learning experience.

Linebacker Tyrice Knight

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) celebrates after stripping the ball on a sack for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is always too soon to tell which players are already playing towards a key spot for the Seahawks’ regular season. For linebacker Tyrice Knight, he is only confirming that he is back to his true form before his MCL and meniscus injury around this time last year.

Knight played as he belonged among the Seahawks’ top defenders. He brought the energy and aggressiveness that brings the Dark Side Defense mentality to life.

Knight started fast and aggressively early and often. He made hard hits and quick tackles in the first quarter. In the first quarter, Knight made four total tackles, three solo tackles and a pass breakup.

By the second quarter, he had 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles and two pass breakups. Knight looks like he is back to prime form as a run-defender, play reader and played well in certain passing plays.

Guard Beau Stephens

The Seahawks’ offensive line had a rough night trying to create push at the line of scrimmage, failing to maintain their blocks. Rookie Beau Stephens had some good moments at the right guard position. When other players struggled next to him. Stephens found great moments. One of the Seahawks’ longest runs, Stephens had a solid zone push to the outside to help a defender.

He stood strong in his pass protections and looked highly efficient. He has also been quick to pick up a defender after the wide receiver and tight end made the catch. Stephens wasn’t perfect as he had a tough opponent and was beaten in pass protection, mostly on the inside. He had some good moments to keep him in serious roster spot contention.

Wide Receiver Montorie Foster Jr.

Michigan State's Montorie Foster Jr. catches a touchdown against Iowa during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably every Seahawks player on Saturday night needed to make a statement. If there was one wide receiver to start early and often, it was Montorie Foster Jr. He made his first catch of the game with a five-yard touchdown on the first drive of the first quarter. From there, Foster was often the go-to target for both quarterbacks Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe.

Foster caught five receptions for 36 yards and his touchdown. He wasn’t perfect as his dropped hard pass from Milroe and his offside penalty were tough for him. With the second and third-string offensive linemen struggling significantly, the Seahawks needed a quick target to go to and that’s what Foster was. He showed his solid traits by creating separation from the defensive back and catching in a tight window.

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