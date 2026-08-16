3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Preseason Loss vs. Cowboys

While the Seattle Seahawks started off hot with a touchdown drive to open the game against the Dallas Cowboys, they went scoreless for the final three quarters, resulting in a 17-7 loss at home.

Here's a look at three takeaways from the game against the Cowboys.

Tyrice Knight Looks Strong

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player that gained the most from the preseason opener was linebacker Tyrice Knight, who is going into his third season with the team. Knight led the Seahawks with 10 tackles on the night, and that was without playing in the second half. Knight was all over the field.

While he may not have this role on the starting defense, he will be counted on in the linebacker rotation throughout the season. This is one of Seattle's deepest position groups, which gives them hope as a defense for the upcoming season. If Knight gets his number called during the season, the Seahawks should feel confident in his abilities to execute.

Backup QB Contest Might Not Be as Close as We Thought

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backup quarterback contest between Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe has been tight throughout training camp. A lot of this has been due to Milroe's ascent, and he has showcased some of his best play as a professional throughout camp so far. He had moments of strong play during his game against the Cowboys, especially with his legs, but he also held onto the ball too long at times, resulting in three sacks for 27 yards.

Meanwhile, Lock led the offense on an opening drive touchdown, showcasing a lot of poise as an eight-year veteran. Milroe, who completed 5 of 8 passes for 36 yards, will try to bounce back, but he's dug himself a big hole in the backup quarterback contest after this game.

Player Completion Pct Yards Touchdowns Drew Lock 9/13 (69.2%) 40 1 Jalen Milroe 5/8 (62.5%) 36 0

No Panic Necessary

Mike Macdonald before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Seahawks only scored on one drive, most of the starters didn't participate in the contest, so Seattle shouldn't be too concerned about this result. The team is still having a strong training camp as they discover their depth in a number of positions. The team is still the defending champions for a reason, and the fewer injuries they have, the better off they will be.

Offensive lineman Amari Kight was dealing with a leg injury in the second quarter, while pass rusher Jared Ivey went into the medical tent in the second half, but he returned to the game, but it seemed like the team came out of the matchup relatively unscathed.

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