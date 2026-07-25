Seahawks Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs This Summer

It is officially training camp time for the Seattle Seahawks as the veterans are checking in and joining the rookies. There will be many storylines and position battles to watch during training camp, including some where certain veterans might lose out on their strategy or key role. There are at least four veterans who are in danger of losing their jobs this summer, entering this season.

Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very rarely does a proven veteran lose his starting job. For the case of Uchenna Nwosu, he might not lose the starting job based on his talent and production and more so about testing out the potential of fourth-year edge rusher Derik Hall. He took a step back this past season to learn behind veteran DeMarcus Lawrence.

Nwosu has been a serviceable and reliable pass rusher, but his age, expiring contract and injury history might get in the way of reaching his full potential. He had his best seasons since 2022, but the Seahawks might look to see if Hall has more upside.

Safety Ty Okada

The Seahawks took a loss as free agency started with starting safety Coby Bryant leaving for the Chicago Bears. The coaching staff feels confident that Ty Okada, who started 11 games last season in place of the injured Bryant and Julian Love, can take over as a full-time starter.

Seattle drafted safety Bud Clark in the second round to be an efficient, versatile player. Clark could be so impressive during training camp that he takes the spot over Okada. It’s a reason why the Seahawks have Okada signed to a one-year, $1.145 million deal.

Quarterback Drew Lock

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks added Drew Lock last offseason to be a backup to Sam Darnold and prepare him as a starter. Lock was barely needed as Darnold remained healthy, but now the Seahawks are thinking about their investment in their former third-round pick Jalen Milroe.

Seattle is taking serious measures to ensure Milroe is a more complete passer than he was last season. Lock and Milroe are entering training camp, competing for the backup quarterback position. It doesn’t help that Lock had some noticeable turnovers during OTAs and minicamps.

Guard Christian Haynes

Christian Haynes had several chances to win a starting job through his first three years in the league. It is coming to the point where Hayne’s inability to contend for a job is losing his backup guard position to a young player like Bryce Cabeldue or Mason Richman. He is a veteran who is a cut candidate due to his disappointments in positions, and he would only have a dead cap hit of just $260,000 in 2026 and 2027.

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