Five Bold Predictions for Seahawks Training Camp

As we go into training camp for the Seattle Seahawks, things are remarkably stable. There are well-established veterans locked in at most positions, and both the offense and defense are maintaining the same system they ran from last year. There aren’t that many things that could hit us with a true curveball at this point. But let’s try to find five of them.

1: Jalen Milroe Ascends to the QB2 Role

After an offseason filled with concerns and questions about Milroe’s development, we finally got some unambiguously positive feedback on him at training camp the other day. He threw several touchdowns and made several big plays. Drew Lock’s contract is largely non-guaranteed, and the cap savings combined with the roster spot he’d open up by departing are notable.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

2: Shaheed Takes WR2 in Full

Maybe not truly bold anymore given the rave reviews he’s gotten, but I think his combination of unique talent and underrated receiver skills will make him the firm #2. The only thing I could see getting in the way of this is a desire to keep him somewhat fresh for special teams, but giving JSN a worthy complimentary receiver is more important. We need Shaheed’s speed.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

3: Julian Neal Takes a Bigger-Than-Expected Role

One concern I have about the 2026 Seahawks is their ability to handle bigger wide receivers, and there are a lot of them on the schedule. Other than Emmanwori in the slot, they’re a little small at corner, something that Neal could rectify. At some point during the 2026 season, the Seahawks will feel obligated to put him on the field for matchups, despite his lack of experience.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) is tackled after a catch by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal (23). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4: Rylie Mills Leapfrogs Jarran Reed

Mills has been a star of training camp so far, and seems ready to take the league by storm. Reed is thirty-three years old and has to be running low on juice. Whatever he has left to give, it’s more likely he’ll be able to give it if his snaps are kept to a minimum during the regular season. That should give Mills an opportunity to get on the field more in 2026.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

5: An Unexpected EDGE Rusher Emerges

If the Seahawks don’t sign a veteran EDGE a la Jadeveon Clowney, I think it’s because they like what they see from someone already on the team. Connor O’Toole, Jamie Sheriff, or Jared Ivey. One of those guys will make the 53-man roster and get snaps in an attempt to ease the load on the older players they currently have. My guess is Sheriff, but it could be any of them.

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff (50) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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