Five Bold Predictions for Seahawks Training Camp
In this story:
As we go into training camp for the Seattle Seahawks, things are remarkably stable. There are well-established veterans locked in at most positions, and both the offense and defense are maintaining the same system they ran from last year. There aren’t that many things that could hit us with a true curveball at this point. But let’s try to find five of them.
1: Jalen Milroe Ascends to the QB2 Role
After an offseason filled with concerns and questions about Milroe’s development, we finally got some unambiguously positive feedback on him at training camp the other day. He threw several touchdowns and made several big plays. Drew Lock’s contract is largely non-guaranteed, and the cap savings combined with the roster spot he’d open up by departing are notable.
2: Shaheed Takes WR2 in Full
Maybe not truly bold anymore given the rave reviews he’s gotten, but I think his combination of unique talent and underrated receiver skills will make him the firm #2. The only thing I could see getting in the way of this is a desire to keep him somewhat fresh for special teams, but giving JSN a worthy complimentary receiver is more important. We need Shaheed’s speed.
3: Julian Neal Takes a Bigger-Than-Expected Role
One concern I have about the 2026 Seahawks is their ability to handle bigger wide receivers, and there are a lot of them on the schedule. Other than Emmanwori in the slot, they’re a little small at corner, something that Neal could rectify. At some point during the 2026 season, the Seahawks will feel obligated to put him on the field for matchups, despite his lack of experience.
4: Rylie Mills Leapfrogs Jarran Reed
Mills has been a star of training camp so far, and seems ready to take the league by storm. Reed is thirty-three years old and has to be running low on juice. Whatever he has left to give, it’s more likely he’ll be able to give it if his snaps are kept to a minimum during the regular season. That should give Mills an opportunity to get on the field more in 2026.
5: An Unexpected EDGE Rusher Emerges
If the Seahawks don’t sign a veteran EDGE a la Jadeveon Clowney, I think it’s because they like what they see from someone already on the team. Connor O’Toole, Jamie Sheriff, or Jared Ivey. One of those guys will make the 53-man roster and get snaps in an attempt to ease the load on the older players they currently have. My guess is Sheriff, but it could be any of them.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —
Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN