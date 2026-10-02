Four More EDGE Rushers The Seahawks Could Trade For

I’m pretty happy with the array of EDGE rushers that could be available via trade that I presented yesterday. But I don’t believe what I gave was at all exhaustive. So, while we’re here, let’s find four additional players with talent and ability, currently laboring away on a bad team that might want draft capital instead. Let’s turn over more stones.

Tuli Tuipulotu

This would be another big fish. Tuli could help address Seattle’s issues now and be an important piece of the team going forward. The former second round pick had 13 sacks and made the Pro Bowl last year. Despite this, the Chargers haven’t extended him yet, and he’s less than six months away from free agency. Maybe they don’t intend it.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) during minicamp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has size, and experience playing as a standup linebacker. He’s only 24 years old. There’s a lot to like. The thing to not like would be his price tag, both in the trade and in the extension. It’s possible you’d have to extend him immediately after the trade as well. But given what Tuli’s done in the NFL so far, he deserves it. Should it be us who pays him?

Chop Robinson

Think Tuli Tuipulotu, but without the track record of production. Chop had a nice first season in the NFL, with 6 sacks, but hasn’t really stepped forward yet. The good news is, he’s only 23, and has first round pedigree. The Dolphins are in the middle of a fairly aggressive teardown and might be willing to move him regardless, although cost is a bit of a mystery.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson (44) reacts after hitting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s another sizable edge with desirable traits. I’m not sure if he’s a fit for Mike’s defense, but he’s got the size for it. I’m a little skeptical of this one, but it’s certainly worth a phone call. He’s also got a fifth year option left on his deal that you can activate if he breaks out after a trade. It’s not as if Miami has been a very conducive place for player development.

Joshua Uche

We’re definitely scraping near the bottom of the barrel here, but this one would be very cheap. Uche broke out in 2022 with an 11.5 sack season for the New England Patriots, and has scarcely been heard from since. Kansas City, Philadelphia, and now Miami have taken fliers on him since, and there’s not much to report despite ample opportunity.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Joshua Uche (0) against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s more of a traditional rusher as well, so I’m not sure if the fit is there. But if you just want someone who plays 15 snaps a game so you can flatten out the load on players like Hall and Lawrence? It might work. And his one year, veteran-minimum contract won’t affect the books in any significant way. Maybe, just maybe, his 2022 self is in there somewhere.

Jadeveon Clowney

We just keep coming back to this one, but I can’t help myself. Clowney almost certainly signed with Houston believing that they’d be his potential ticket to an elusive super bowl trip, but right now they look like they’re the furthest thing from such an accomplishment. The West Coast may not be his speed, but maybe he’d tolerate it for a few months to try to win it all.

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The price is right, both in terms of his trade value and his $5.5 million contract. We know he’s an excellent fit in Mike Macdonald’s scheme. And I fully believe he’s still got plenty of game left. If the Texans aren’t putting up Danielle Hunter, then surely they’ll try to grab something for Clowney. Hammer the phone for this one, and the issue is resolved.

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