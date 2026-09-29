Seahawks Have Right Response After Loss vs. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks are in the loss column for the first time in nearly a year after falling 33-31 to the Washington Commanders during their Week 3 contest inside Northwest Stadium.

The Seahawks knew their chances at a perfect season, which hasn't been accomplished since 1972, were unlikely. Losing isn't a foreign concept to them, but they don't want to feel it again.

"I think it's a great learning experience for everybody, including reinforcing what our philosophy is on a day-in, day-out basis, on a per-play basis," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said.

"As play-callers, how we gameplan, how do we get to solutions throughout games. How we play play-to-play as players and as a team, going from unit to unit. There's a lot of things to learn. I think if you're not learning from a game like that, you're totally missing the target. I'm proud of the mentality that we've had today. You can tell they're upset, which they should be, but you can feel the resolve, you can feel the eagerness to get back at it on Wednesday."

Seahawks Eye Redemption in Week 4

Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin makes a tackle on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are going to use this loss as fuel to prepare them for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have lost all three of their games so far by eight points or more.

It's a game the Seahawks should be able to win, but they have to come in with the right focus and mentality. The Chargers are just as hungry, if not more so, to get their first win, but the Seahawks have to prove that their loss in Week 3 was a fluke. They know they can play better than they did against the Commanders, and they are going to want to put their best foot forward to ensure they don't start a losing streak.

The last time the Seahawks lost consecutive games was back in Weeks 15 and 16 of the 2024 campaign, when they dropped games at home to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. In response, the Seahawks won their final two games of the season to reach 10 wins, but it wasn't enough to reach the playoffs that year.

Kickoff between the Chargers and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

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