Did the Seahawks Find Their Starting Running Back in Emanuel Wilson?

It’s better than never for the Seattle Seahawks as they finally find some answers for who will be in the backfield for the 2026 NFL Season. The Seahawks are signing former Green Bay Packers’ Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to NFL.com’s senior reporter Ian Rapaport.

This signing comes three days after the Seahawks lost running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, Seahawks general manager John Schneider and his front office have been patient on the idea of signing a running back and risk overpaying them, but have been losing out on signing on other top-tier running backs.

Seahawks finally get a free agent running back

Wilson is the second outside free agent signed by the Seahawks since NFL Free Agency began, the first offensively. He makes the case of being the first-string running back for Seattle, at the moment, due to the experience he has gained through his first three seasons.

In 41 games in three seasons with the Packers, Wilson rushed for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns on 242 carries as well as caught 30 receptions for 170 yards. This past season, he rushed for 496 yards and three touchdowns on 125 carries in 17 games and two starts. He has more experience than second-year back George Holani, who rushed for a career-high 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries last season.

Is Wilson really the replacement to Walker?

Not only are the Seahawks entering the season without Walker back on the team, but they are also going to be second-string back Zach Charbonnet for a good portion of the season. Charbonnet is still recovering from a torn ACL injury he suffered in the Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers. If the Seahawks keep the backfield the same, Wilson would be the starter with Holani as the backup until Charbonnet gets back.

