'Hard Knocks' Viewing Schedule for 2026 Episodes Starring Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks fans should be glued to the television on Tuesday nights for the next five weeks with HBO's "Hard Knocks" making its way to the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks are a strong choice to be this year's featured team on the program as the defending Super Bowl champions. There have been rules in the past about playoff teams being granted an exemption from participating in "Hard Knocks," but that ban has been lifted as the Seahawks were tabbed by the league to participate in the annual docuseries.

What Seahawks Are Saying About 'Hard Knocks'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, I said they're really good at capturing and doing what they do. Let's make sure we're us. And then trust that what's displayed is us," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “You can't control what they capture. All those things — what you can control is how we go about our business.”

Macdonald has a different take than Sam Darnold, who has already adjusted to the cameras being around.

“It's been great. We're loving it,” Darnold said of the "Hard Knocks" crew.

“You know, it was funny. It was a talk in the QB room. It was like, ‘Who's going to change and who's not when the cameras go on just in the locker room?’ And no one's really changed, which I'm proud of. It's been fun, though. I think after the first three or four days, you kind of forget the cameras are there, which might be a bad thing. But, no, I think we're all kind of used to it at this point.”

What to Expect Featured on 'Hard Knocks' Episode 1

It's hard for the Seahawks to be featured without Macdonald getting some airtime. Macdonald is going into his third season as head coach and he is viewed as one of the more polarizing head coaches in the league, but he'll be the last to tell you that. His architecture in the Seahawks defense should also get some shine.

"Hard Knocks" fans could also see a healthy dosage of rookie running back Jadarian Price. The first-round pick out of Notre Dame will be tasked with replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in the offense, which is big shoes to fill for a rookie. The Seahawks are counting on him to step up early and often, which should be a hot storyline out of the gate.

'Hard Knocks' Episode Schedule

Episode 1 - Aug. 4 at 6:00 pm PT

Watch on HBO Max



Episode 2 - Aug. 11 at 6:00 pm PT

Watch on HBO Max



Episode 3 - Aug. 18 at 6:00 pm PT: Preseason Game 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Watch on HBO Max



Episode 4 - Aug. 25 at 6:00 pm PT: Preseason Game 2 vs. Tennessee Titans

Watch on HBO Max



Episode 5 - Sep. 1 at 6:00 pm PT: Preseason Game 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, final roster cuts

Watch on HBO Max

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