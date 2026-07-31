Why 'Hard Knocks' is a 'Gift From the Football Gods' For the Seahawks

Many NFL teams in the 25-year history of "Hard Knocks" view it as a distraction, but the Seattle Seahawks aren't looking at that as such.

There used to be exemptions for teams that qualified for the playoffs the year before, but those have been lifted and the league's decision-makers feel that the Seahawks are a compelling team to follow going into the season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald agrees and he is also not looking at being the focal point of the NFL's annual training camp documentary as a distraction.

"I'm one of the most awkward guys in the history of America. I used to worry all the time about what they're going to think of me and whether I'm going to say the wrong thing. Screw it, it doesn't matter. All I'm worried about is creating the best football team we can possibly create," Macdonald said.

"I want to make sure that we're us all the time. That's all I care about. It's a gift because it reminds us to be us every time we stray away. I want the world to see you guys. See what makes you guys you, don't you? How good can we get at what we do?"

Mike Macdonald just wants his guys to be themselves in front of the Hard Knocks cameras.



"I'm one of the most awkward guys in the history of America." 😂



Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the @Seahawks premieres Aug 4 on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/pbhwDLwJDn — NFL (@NFL) July 30, 2026

This type of approach should help the Seahawks avoid a potential Super Bowl hangover.

Seahawks Embracing the 'Hard Knocks' Life

The Seahawks have a lot of reasons to use their status as the "Hard Knocks" subject as a negative, but it's no longer in their control. They have to embrace everything that comes their way. Macdonald's attitude about training camp is to run their own race. The Seahawks aren't focused on anything other than building up their group as much as possible.

They aren't letting the fact that they are the defending Super Bowl champions get in their way, or their division rivals getting better. The Seahawks feel they have the league's best team if they can maximize their potential, which is exactly what happened last season.

The hope is that "Hard Knocks" can be used as a tool to motivate the Seahawks to hold them accountable as the team they know they can be. If the Seahawks can respond to Macdonald's vision, they could be a true threat in defending their title.

The first episode of "Hard Knocks" premieres on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the episode on HBO and it can be streamed on HBO Max.

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