Seahawks' Jadarian Price Selection Called Potential Haunting Move

The Seattle Seahawks faced a tough offseason, which is often the case for teams that are coming off of Super Bowl championships. Many of their players were entering free agency, and thanks to winning the title, their value had never been higher.

That includes key contributors such as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, and EDGE Boye Mafe. All three of those players ended up signing elsewhere, but the Seahawks did keep wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and extended EDGE Derick Hall.

As far as outside additions are concerned, they were rather inactive during free agency. Their top signings included running back Emanuel Wilson and EDGE Dante Fowler Jr. Instead of targeting veterans on the open market, Seattle leaned heavily on the NFL draft to fill their remaining holes. That began with selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price at No. 32 overall.

Price is expected to not only replace Walker, but help fill the void as Zach Charbonnet recovers from a torn ACL. Despite the promise that he possesses, SI.com's Eva Geitheim says the decision to use a first-round pick on a running back is the move that's most likely to haunt Seattle.

"The one person they needed to replace was Kenneth Walker III, who left for the Chiefs in free agency, especially since Zach Charbonnet is coming off a torn ACL. The Seahawks did so by drafting Jadarian Price with the No. 32 pick," Geitheim wrote.

"There is always chatter about drafting a running back in the first round, but if any team is equipped to handle it, it’s the Seahawks. Price is very talented and certainly could become a dynamic weapon out of the backfield and on special teams for Seattle. However, the Seahawks had previously expressed a desire to trade out of the first round. If anything, they likely would have been happier to trade back and take Price early in the second round after acquiring another pick or two, but that did not come to fruition."

If Price lives up to expectations and becomes the feature back in Seattle, they will have no issues whatsoever knowing that they selected him in the first round. In fact, they'll probably be glad they took him in Round 1 one instead of trading back. As a first-round pick, Price will have an option in his contract that allows Seattle to keep him for a fifth year. That could prove to be a major win for them, rather than a haunting move.

Seattle's true big risk isn't Jadarian Price

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One move that does come with more concern than the selection of Price is the extension for Rashid Shaheed. Seattle traded for Shaheed during the 2025 season, and while he provided a spark as a return man, he didn't do much in the passing game.

Still, the Seahawks signed him to a three-year extension worth $51 million. That's a significant amount to pay for Shaheed if he doesn't contribute more as a receiver. That's why it could be argued that this was the riskier move, and could be the one that actually haunts the Seahawks if it fails.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter