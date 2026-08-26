How Seahawks Dealt With the Brutal Episode #4 of HBO's Hard Knocks

Seattle Seahawks fans knew the fourth episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks would be a difficult and emotional episode. The Seahawks had a tough set of events last week as they endured tough practices, the heat and the season-ending injuries to three players.

Among the injured are wide receiver Jake Bobo and rookie safety Bud Clark. Hard Knocks explored a lot of emotional segments for fans to get a deeper understanding of the tough process.

Jake Bobo’s Role Defined

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) runs a route during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The episode starts with Bobo talking with receivers coach Frisman Jackson about how Bobo needs to assert himself more as the ultimate role player. The team and fans know how crucial Bobo is to the team from an overall role perspective, and Jackson wants more out of him.

Bobo was seen making key blocks and running assertive routes until he tore his ACL. The beginning of the episode was an unfortunate foreshadowing of how crucial he was to the offense and how much of a fan-favorite he is.

Seahawks Thrive on Multiple Leaders

Some teams are built on the leadership of one or two strong individuals. The Seahawks thrive on many players stepping up and becoming leaders on the team. This is evident from the 11 players who were a part of the Seahawks Leadership Council. These players are just as valuable off the field by being a big voice in the locker room just as they are on the field. Without these players, head coach Mike Macdonald doesn’t have the voice and guidance he has with the team.

Montorie Foster Jr. Has a Solid Support Group

Foster continues to be one of the underrated stars coming out of Hard Knocks. Foster was highlighted as a real estate agent last season and now has a great chance of making the Seahawks’ 53-man roster.

Hard Knocks continues to highlight the biggest supporters in his mom and dad, even to the point where we see them respond to other moments during the game. His biggest supporters will hype up what likely could have been the biggest play in preseason, where Foster Jr. almost caught a beautiful touchdown bomb from quarterback Drew Lock, leading to a funny reaction from the father.

Clear Heroes and Zeroes in the Rookie Talent Show

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jared Ivey (51) and Seattle Seahawks safety Bud Clark (9) celebrate a defensive play against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie talent show is a fun initiation for first-year players to show their potential other talents in front of veterans. Most of the rookies sang their best karaoke, with some of them getting cheers and jeers. The clear winner by players and fans was undrafted defensive tackle Uso Seumalo, who brought out a guitar and performed ‘No Woman, No Cry.’

Fans Loved Bud Clark’s Fight Even After His Injury

Seahawks fans knew they would love Clark the more they saw him on and off the field. The more the cameras were on, the more players saw his tenacity and swagger. That mentality remained the same as Clark was put into an air cast, carted off the field and got his ankle prepped. Though Clark’s rookie season is over before it really begins, the fans love the positivity and the fight will continue as he battles through this injury with perseverance.

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