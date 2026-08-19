Biggest Observations From HBO's Hard Knocks Episode 3 of Seahawks

Tuesday night brought another deep dive into how the Seattle Seahawks think and feel. The third episode of HBO's Hard Knocks showed the Seahawks from a different perspective. This week, the episode was told primarily from an outside perspective, with players trying to impress enough or become a certain role to become part of the team.

The episode also showed how great wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was, like quarterback Sam Darnold was in episode two. Finally, Seahawks fans get that big, joyous moment they've been waiting on for cornerback Devon Witherspoon to get his extension.

Terrion Arnold Wanted to Be A Part of the Team as Much as the Seahawks Wanted Him​

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) speaks to media members after practice during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Episode two ended on a cliffhanger about former Detroit Lions cornerback and former first-round pick Terrion Arnold working out for the team. It wasn’t long after the episode aired that the team and Arnold agreed to have him join the roster.

While he was getting workouts and offers from other teams, it was clear based on his interview with the front office staff and his agent that Arnold wants to join and how much he fits in.

General manager John Schneider and his staff want Arnold to be a key fit, but his future is cloudy. While an agreement is in place, the signing has been paused until a timeline could be worked out. If Arnold officially signs, he will likely be put on the NFL’s exempt list in connection to his armed robbery and kidnapping case, where he is charged with eight felony counts.

His deposition is October 5, but both sides might need to be patient and smart with the timeline despite the eagerness from both sides shown in the episode.

A Tale of Two Young Guys

One of the best things that Hard Knocks is best known for is highlighting younger and less developed players during training camp and their journey to make an NFL roster. Hard Knocks focused on two players with different career paths in second-year wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. and undrafted rookie defensive tackle Uso Seumalo.

Foster is a substitute teacher and a part-time realtor, something many fans didn’t know before episode three. Seumalo is a big player from a small community in Hawaii.​

Both players started this Seahawks’ offseason near the bottom of the roster as they continue to battle to make the 53-man roster or, at least, the 17-player practice squad roster. Foster had a solid spring, but an even better training camp as Hard Knocks indicated.

While he had some down moments in the first preseason game versus the Dallas Cowboys, Foster had several good moments. Foster could be on the verge of making the roster, while Seumalo is showing signs he might not be ready.​

The Seahawks are more than just a team​

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Fan hold up a sign before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best aspects of the Seahawks is their culture appreciation and support of the fans. Seattle arguably has the best fanbase in the NFL with their own nickname, the 12s. Hard Knocks highlighted the city of Seattle and the fans in the episode.

As the preseason game between the Seahawks and the Cowboys was set to kick off, Schneider was informed that nearly 57,000 fans were in attendance. The fans brought the energy in the first couple of drives.​

After the 17-7 loss, head coach Mike Macdonald said he feels like he owes the fans an apology for the lackluster performance after the first quarter. This is a testament to how devoted the team is to giving the fans championship-caliber football, even during the preseason.

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