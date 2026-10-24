How to Watch Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs vs. Seahawks in Week 7

The Seattle Seahawks are eager to get back on the field for Sunday Night Football as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who come into the matchup a perfect 5-0.

The Seahawks are 3-3 after losing in overtime against the AFC West's Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Kickoff for tomorrow night's game is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.

This is only the second time Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played at Lumen Field. He appeared with the Chiefs during the 2018 season, when Seattle came away with a 38-31 victory powered by an offensive explosion from running back Chris Carson, who ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering Sunday's Week 6 contest, the Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Chiefs, while the over/under is set for 42.5 total points.

Sunday's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth, while Melissa Stark will serve as the sideline reporter. John Hussey is leading the officiating crew for the Week 7 matchup after his crew officiated the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks TV & Viewing Info

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 25

Start Time: 5:20 p.m. PT

Location: Seattle, Wash.

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: NBC, Peacock

Betting Odds: Seahawks -2.5 | O/U: 42.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Chiefs +120 | Seahawks -142

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Broadcast Team

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline Reporters: Melissa Stark

Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay

Studio Team

Host: Maria Taylor

Analysts: Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and Mike Tomlin

NFL Insider: Mike Florio

Following this matchup, the Seahawks will remain on primetime as they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football next week.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will look to complete the series sweep against the Denver Broncos, who they played at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Now the two teams will meet in Denver, and it could have major stakes in the AFC West standings down the line.

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