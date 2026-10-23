3 Bold Predictions For Seahawks vs. Chiefs in Week 7

After losing in overtime to the Denver Broncos last week, the Seattle Seahawks enter Week 7 looking to get back on track. As fate would have it, they're also facing their toughest opponent of the season.

Seattle will host the Kansas City Chiefs, who are 5-0 and are fifth in points entering Week 7 and second in defensive scoring. The Seahawks pride themselves on balance, so they understand how devastating it can be to take on a team that's playing as well-rounded as the Chiefs currently are.

That said, Seattle is the defending champs for a reason. They know they can defeat anyone at any time, and that can happen in Week 7, especially if these three bold predictions come true.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 150 yards receiving

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs a route in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Predicting 150 yards for Jaxon Smith-Njigba might not seem too bold, but it is when going against the Chiefs. Through five games, Kansas City has yet to surrender 100 yards to a pass-catcher. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has come closest, with 86 yards on six receptions. The top wide receiver has been Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, who had 72 yards on seven catches.

As for Smith-Njigba, he has had at least 100 yards in five of six games. That's a perfect example of strength vs. strength, and in this first bold prediction, JSN gets the win as he tops 150 yards for the second time this season.

Seahawks hold Kenneth Walker to fewer than 100 yards

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker has been nearly unstoppable this season. In five games, he has topped 100 yards rushing four times. His lowest output on the season was in Week 3 when he had 70 yards on 18 attempts during a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.

That means the Seahawks need to be at their best to slow him down, but they do have the defense to make it happen. Seattle is 10th in the league in rush defense, and has held their opponent to fewer than 100 total rushing yards three times. That's why they could surprise everyone and hold Walker to double digits, which is what happens in this bold prediction.

Zach Charbonnet rushes for two touchdowns

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a real chance that Zach Charbonnet makes his return on Sunday after being moved to the active roster. Seattle could use the boost since their ground game has been suspect ever since Jadarian Price was injured.

Of course, expecting Charbonnet to be at 100 percent in his return might be too much to ask. They can, however, lean on him in the red zone, which is what happens in this final bold prediction. Not only does Charbonnet suit up, but he picks up where he left off in 2025 by running in two touchdowns for the Seahawks.

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