What Jadarian Price Needs to Secure Seahawks Starting RB Job

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is one to watch at training camp this summer. Price is the team's first-round pick after winning the Super Bowl, and he's already being given massive shoes to fill after Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Price is viewed as someone that can be the long-term starter moving forward, but he won't be immediately handed that job right off the bat. He still has a lot of work to do when it comes to his pass-catching abilities.

Price ran for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns during his time at Notre Dame. However, he only caught 15 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Price's lack of production in the passing game for Notre Dame during his three years in South Bend is part of why he wasn't viewed as a top-tier prospect at the running back position. He was a first-round pick in a weaker running back class, but the Seahawks hope that he can improve that part of his game as he enters the NFL.

Price also needs to improve his pass protection, which has been a criticism of his game since high school. If he can elevate that part of his game, the Seahawks will utilize him more frequently.

Price Needs to Improve on Third Down

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price interacts with fans after the first training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Seahawks operated primarily in a committee with Walker and Zach Charbonnet splitting carries. Charbonnet showed up on the field more often than Walker due to his ability to convert in short-yardage situations. Charbonnet got 50 carries in the red zone in 2025, compared to Walker's 31.

He also had 33 third-and-short carries compared to Walker's 14. Walker was used more often on first and second down than Charbonnet. Given Price's lack of pass-catching in college, it is more likely that the team will turn to him more on first and second down while moving to Charbonnet on third.

The Seahawks want Price to become a more well-rounded running back, but having Charbonnet in the mix helps them with versatility. Charbonnet is expected to miss part of the season as he recovers from his torn ACL. There is a chance that he could play as early as Week 1 against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9.

Price isn't likely to be the starter all season long for the Seahawks, but it's clear what he needs to become a true three-down back in the league.

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