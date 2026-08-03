George Holani Might Be the Seahawks Key Late-Game Running Back

This training camp is a great opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks to finalize their team and their philosophy moving forward. The Seahawks drafted running back Jadarian Price to be their franchise rusher after the free agency departure of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Price is going to be relied on to be a dynamic playmaker for multiple drives, but he might not be ready for critical moments. With Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks might reportedly turn to George Holani.

What Makes Holani Stand Out

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the first week of training camp, the Seahawks were committed to developing Price efficiently but aggressively. They wanted to work on his pass-catching skills and make him a reliable target for quarterback Sam Darnold by the time the season started. Not only do the Seahawks still have plans for Holani with the offense, but he’ll be a critical part.

Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta says Price will get a lot of key plays in the passing game. When it comes to the crucial plays, however, Holani should receive more third-down plays and two-minute situations. This is because Holani is a more efficient pass-protector and is built for more aggressive contact. He was given more reps in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LX after Charbonnet went down.

Since the beginning of the offseason, the Seahawks’ front office has admired his determination and athleticism. Holani has built himself significantly after being a previously undrafted free agent, but his unrecognized talent got him to be a second-team running back for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Until the Seahawks are fully confident in Price’s ability to pick up the blitz well, Holain might be the most trusted player in crucial drives. It also shows that Holani can make plays after the catch as well.

Seahawks Still Developing Running Back Room

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will be busy in the remainder of training camp and leading into the preseason games. Price and Holani have done well to make themselves known as the top two running backs. Those plans might change when Charbonnet comes and if he comes with a few restrictions. Another running back that has taken the first-team reps at one point is power back Emanuel Wilson. He might be providing the simple short runs to get first-down plays.

This leaves Jacardia Wright and Velus Jones Jr. as two more running backs trying to secure a 53-man roster. The Seahawks already waived Kenny McIntosh, who started the training camp process on the PUP list. This was due to an ACL tear he suffered during training camp last offseason.

Price, Holani and Wilson seem to be locks for the roster spot, plus fullbacks Robbie Outz and Brady Russell, who have worked extensively with the tight end group this offseason. Price has the most talent and potential, but the most to learn. Holai can be one of the underrated weapons for a high-power, well-balanced offense, mostly due to his reliability as the pass protector and as a pass-catcher.

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