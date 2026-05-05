Kenneth Walker III Reveals When He Planned Seahawks Exit in Free Agency

Despite leading the Seattle Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl LX and earning Super Bowl MVP honors, running back Kenneth Walker III wasn’t surprised when he hit the open market in free agency.

In a revealing interview with Mike Florio on PFT PM, Walker admitted that he realized his time in Seattle was coming to an end long before the Lombardi Trophy was hoisted.

"If I'm being honest, probably sometime during the season," Walker told Florio. "Things didn't work out how I was expecting them to, and that's alright. It worked out for the team. But yeah, sometime during the season. And then we get to free agency, and you're pretty much knowing you weren't going to be there."

The Seahawks were unwilling to meet Walker's contract demands, forcing him to seek offers elsewhere.

Why the MVP and the Seahawks Parted Ways

The disconnect between Walker’s individual expectations and the team’s direction likely stems from a shift in offensive philosophy and financial strategy. While Walker remained a productive centerpiece rushing for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns in the 2025 regular season, he increasingly shared the backfield with Zach Charbonnet.

For a player of Walker’s caliber, a workhorse role is the standard, but Seattle’s commitment to a committee signaled a shift in how they valued the position relative to their salary cap.

Seattle opted not to use the franchise tag on Walker, which would have cost approximately $14 million. The Seahawks signed Emanuel Wilson for $2 million, so the team saved around $12 million by not signing him.

The Seahawks were reportedly looking to retain depth across the roster, including defensive backs Coby Bryant and Josh Jobe, making a massive running back contract a luxury they couldn't afford.

The Kansas City Chiefs swooped in with a three-year, $45 million deal, making Walker the highest-paid free agent running back in NFL history.

A Mutual Departure

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it might seem jarring for a team to let a Super Bowl MVP walk, it's an example of how the NFL is strictly a business. Walker’s comment that "it worked out for the team" suggests a professional understanding. He got his championship and his record-breaking contract, while the Seahawks maintained the financial flexibility to rebuild their depth.

The Seahawks have already begun life after Walker, selecting Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to reset the rookie clock at the position. Meanwhile, Walker joins a Chiefs offense that promises to utilize him as the clear-cut appreciated lead back role he felt he wasn't earning with the Seahawks.

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