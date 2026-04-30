Seahawks Rookie Jadarian Price Has Jersey Number Revealed

The Seattle Seahawks made waves by selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While his 6.0 yards per carry and home run speed are why he was a first-round pick, his choice to wear No. 8 will give the Seahawks backfield a new look going into the season.

Seattle Seahawks RB Jadarian Price (@Jadarian15) is wearing number 8. Last assigned to Coby Bryant. pic.twitter.com/jmD6TYiqa0 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 27, 2026

History of No. 8 With Seahawks

Player Position Years Jeff West Punter 1981-85 Sean Salisbury Quarterback 1986 Stan Gelbaugh Quarterback 1996 Matt Lytle Quarterback 2000 Matt Hasselbeck Quarterback 2001-10 Carlos Dunlap II Defensive End 2021 Coby Bryant Cornerback 2022-25

Price will be just the 8th player in franchise history to wear the distinguished number 8. The most notable player to wear the jersey number is quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who played 10 seasons for the franchise from 2001 to 2010.

It was last worn by defensive back Coby Bryant, who wore it for his entire four-year tenure with the team. He left in free agency this spring to sign with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $40 million contract.

Now that the number is freed up, Price can take over and continue the legacy.

Price's Running Style

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Price described his style as a perfect match for Seattle’s offensive scheme, specifically noting that outside zone is his where he plays best. Unlike more patient runners, Price relies on instant acceleration and elite vision to make one decisive move and get vertical.

Price led the nation in 2025 with 37.5 yards per kick return and averaged 4.28 yards after contact per attempt.

Price recorded a 10-plus-yard attempt rate of 19 percent, the highest in the 2026 rookie class.

Traditionally a quarterback or kicker number, the single digit era for running backs allows Price to maintain the sleek, high-speed aesthetic he carried during his explosive collegiate career.

Backfield Competition in 2026

Price joins a room in transition. With Kenneth Walker III leaving in free agency, the Seahawks are looking for a new lead back. Price will immediately compete for touches with Zach Charbonnet, George Holani and Kenny McIntosh.

With Charbonnet expected to miss most of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, Price will have an opportunity early to get a good chunk of carries with the Seahawks.

What sets Price apart from recent Seahawks backs is his multi-phase utility. General managers John Schneider highlighted Price's contact balance and his ability to crease a defense on cut-backs.

While his college production was capped by sharing a backfield with No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, his 79.9 PFF run grade suggests he was a first-round talent playing in a second-string role.

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