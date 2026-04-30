Seahawks Rookie Jadarian Price Has Jersey Number Revealed
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The Seattle Seahawks made waves by selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
While his 6.0 yards per carry and home run speed are why he was a first-round pick, his choice to wear No. 8 will give the Seahawks backfield a new look going into the season.
History of No. 8 With Seahawks
Player
Position
Years
Jeff West
Punter
1981-85
Sean Salisbury
Quarterback
1986
Stan Gelbaugh
Quarterback
1996
Matt Lytle
Quarterback
2000
Matt Hasselbeck
Quarterback
2001-10
Carlos Dunlap II
Defensive End
2021
Coby Bryant
Cornerback
2022-25
Price will be just the 8th player in franchise history to wear the distinguished number 8. The most notable player to wear the jersey number is quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who played 10 seasons for the franchise from 2001 to 2010.
It was last worn by defensive back Coby Bryant, who wore it for his entire four-year tenure with the team. He left in free agency this spring to sign with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $40 million contract.
Now that the number is freed up, Price can take over and continue the legacy.
Price's Running Style
Price described his style as a perfect match for Seattle’s offensive scheme, specifically noting that outside zone is his where he plays best. Unlike more patient runners, Price relies on instant acceleration and elite vision to make one decisive move and get vertical.
- Price led the nation in 2025 with 37.5 yards per kick return and averaged 4.28 yards after contact per attempt.
- Price recorded a 10-plus-yard attempt rate of 19 percent, the highest in the 2026 rookie class.
- Traditionally a quarterback or kicker number, the single digit era for running backs allows Price to maintain the sleek, high-speed aesthetic he carried during his explosive collegiate career.
Backfield Competition in 2026
Price joins a room in transition. With Kenneth Walker III leaving in free agency, the Seahawks are looking for a new lead back. Price will immediately compete for touches with Zach Charbonnet, George Holani and Kenny McIntosh.
With Charbonnet expected to miss most of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, Price will have an opportunity early to get a good chunk of carries with the Seahawks.
What sets Price apart from recent Seahawks backs is his multi-phase utility. General managers John Schneider highlighted Price's contact balance and his ability to crease a defense on cut-backs.
While his college production was capped by sharing a backfield with No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, his 79.9 PFF run grade suggests he was a first-round talent playing in a second-string role.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covered the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener