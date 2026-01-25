Seahawks Assistant Dubbed 'Prime' Candidate' to Replace Pete Carroll on Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks had a quick turnaround under head coach Mike Macdonald. He had some big shoes to fill following Pete Carroll's successful tenure in Seattle. Carroll spent 14 years as the head coach and won a Super Bowl following the 2013 season. After missing the playoffs in 2023, however, Seattle went in a different direction.

That proved to be the right call, with Macdonald leading them to the No. seed in the NFC and a trip to the NFC Championship. That success has naturally led to interest in members of his coaching staff. The hottest name teams have been interested in is offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He's held interviews with multiple teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who just fired the aforementioned Carroll after one season.

MORE: One Seahawks Lineman that Needs to Have a Great Game vs Rams in NFC Championship Game

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says the interview was "strong" and that Kubiak is the "prime candidate" to replace Carroll.

Raiders’ coaching search should come into focus after Sunday.



Multiple league sources consider Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak a prime candidate after a strong first interview.



Broncos pass-game coordinator Davis Webb is often mentioned in league circles as a viable option, too.… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 25, 2026

Carroll took the job in Las Vegas after not coaching in 2024. He added former Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, but they couldn't recapture the same success they had in Seattle. The Raiders went 3-14, and Carroll was let go.

Kubiak has learned under some great coaches, spending time with the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. He then spent one year with the New Orleans Saints as the offensive coordinator but wasn't retained when they fired head coach Dennis Allen.

Klint Kubiak could work with top rookie QB if hired by Raiders

The Raiders ended up with the first overall pick in the NFL draft, which could make the job more attractive to someone like Kubiak.

Las Vegas is expected to use that pick on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who just completed one of the more remarkable seasons in NCAA history. Mendoza led the Hoosiers to an undefeated 16-0 season, ending with their first-ever NCAA championship.

The former Cal quarterback threw for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He's one of the smartest quarterbacks there is and has exceptional accuracy, especially under pressure. Kubiak has had success with Sam Darnold, and could help Mendoza reach his potential quickly in the NFL.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Mike Macdonald shares secret sauce to outstanding season

Kay Adams asks an audacious question about the Seahawks

NFL insiders leaning towards the Seahawks over the Rams