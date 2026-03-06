Bills Trade for DJ Moore Helps Seahawks' Chances of Signing Key Star

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach to their current free agent class, which includes seven key players who were critical to the team's Super Bowl LX victory.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is one of those players, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that he and the Seahawks are not close to finalizing a new contract, which means the team is likely to let him test the free agent market on Monday.

The Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders were both potential suitors for Shaheed, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but one of those teams likely came off the list on Thursday.

Buffalo traded for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, shoring up their wideout corps that already includes Joshua Palmer, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Moore is expected to be the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in that offense, especially with his $27.5 million average annual salary.

Shaheed is likely to get north of $14 million per year, which takes him out of the conversation as a secondary receiver for the Bills.

Done deal: The Bills are sending a 2026 second-round pick to the Bears for WR D.J. Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick, per sources.



A pick swap that gives Chicago extra draft ammo and Buffalo a new top receiver. pic.twitter.com/OQ8fZCbLTr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2026

Shaheed Could Still Sign With Seahawks

While that helps the Seahawks' chances of re-signing Shaheed, it doesn't mean they're in the clear. Other teams will still be hunting for a speedster wide receiver and kick returner outside of Seattle, like the Raiders.

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator and current Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has coached Shaheed each of the last two seasons, but he wasn't wildly effective on offense for Seattle after being traded from the Saints.

Shaheed was successful in 2024 under Kubiak, however, posting 20 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns in just six games played. He hasn't proved he can sustain being a serious threat through an entire season, but Shaheed remains one of the more dynamic players in the league.

The Seahawks aren't likely to overpay at receiver, as they are already working on what will be a massive extension for Jaxon Smith-Njigba while already paying Cooper Kupp an average of $15 million per year.

Tory Horton, who was impressive in a shortened rookie season, will also be returning next season. That's already three potentially mid-to-high-volume receivers.

If other teams aren't willing to pay Shaheed the market value, the Seahawks could get a gift. The Bills' move helped the chances of that, but next week will be when Seattle is forced to make a decision.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter