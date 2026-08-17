Latest Ranking for Seattle Seahawks’ Offensive Line Looks Quite Familiar

Mike Macdonald’s club comes off an overall 17-3 showing this past season. The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will take a 10-game winning streak into their Super Bowl LX rematch with the New England Patriots three weeks from this Wednesday.

Seahawks’ offensive line made major strides in 2025

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One reason for the club’s strong finishing kick was the emergence of an offensive front that entered 2025 off a shaky showing the previous campaign. As it turned out, this was one of the most-improved lines in the league this past season and played its best football when it really counted.

Keep in mind that the Seahawks’ offensive front finished as the second-worst unit in the league in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus. Last year’s first-round selection of guard Grey Zabel and his development played a big part in the unit’s ascension. The club’s emerging ground attack was certainly a direct reflection of the improvement, as was improved pass protection.

Seattle’s improved ground game and pass protection keyed a late surge

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After totaling the fifth-fewest yards per game on the ground in the league in both 2023 and 2024, Macdonald’s club was tied for 10th in the NFL in rushing offense in ’25. Meanwhile, the Seahawks surrendered a total of 33 sacks in 20 outings this past season—which includes the club’s three-game postseason sweep of the 49ers, Rams, and Patriots. One year earlier, Seattle gave up a distressing 54 sacks in 17 regular-season contests.

Hence, the Seahawks’ offensive line graded out at 15th in 2025. Late last week, Gordon McGuinness came out with Pro Football Focus’ rankings entering the 2026 season. Lo and behold, the reigning Super Bowl champions’ improved wall is once again ranked in the same spot at No. 15. He also singled out the aforementioned 18th overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

Seahawks’ offensive front still has room for growth

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“If left guard Grey Zabel can show the improvement that we see from many highly drafted guards in their second year in the league,” explained McGuinness. “he can help power this unit beyond the middle of the pack. He finished the year strong with PFF grades above 68.0 in four straight games and looked much more comfortable as the year went on…”

Of course, Zabel is joined up front by tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, center Jalen Sundell, and right guard Anthony Bradford. Another year of improvement from this quintet and it could add up to a higher ranking, which can only mean better things on the field for Macdonald and company.

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