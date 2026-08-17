Seahawks’ Offensive Front Still Has One Distinctive Question Mark

Yes, it was the first preseason game for the defending Super Bowl champions. Nevertheless, it proved to be a very ugly outing for the host Seattle Seahawks, who fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 17-7. As expected, head coach Mike Macdonald sat his starters and it certainly showed. The offense ran 52 plays and gained 156 yards in the 10-point loss.

The Seahawks’ offensive front vs. Dallas, from left to right, was tackle Josh Jones, guard Mason Richman, center Olu Oluwatimi, guard Chris Haynes and tackle Bobby Hart, respectively. Again, it’s the first preseason game of 2026 for a team that will kick off defense of its Super Bowl LX title on September 9 at home against the revenge-minded New England Patriots.

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Seahawks’ offensive line is headed in the right direction

So what about the team’s improving offensive line that came together last season and emerged as a very effective unit? A year after being ranked 31st by Pro Football Focus, Seattle’s front improved to 15th. And via PFF’s Gordon McGuinness, that’s exactly where senior offensive assistant/offensive line coach John Benton’s group begins in 2026.

Let’s take a closer look at the five starters and how they graded out individually this past season. Left sider Charles Cross and bookend Abraham Lucas were graded as the service’s No. 19 and No. 13 tackles, respectively. Unsung center Jalen Sundell was PFF’s 21st-ranked center, while 2025 rookie Grey Zabel checked in as the site’s 42nd-ranked guard.

Seattle’s offensive front still has one question mark

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Back to McGuinness’s summation of the Seahawks’ line. It concluded with the following. “Right guard Anthony Bradford is the weak spot, having failed to earn a PFF grade above 55.0 in three straight years, but the rest of the unit is strong enough to survive that weak link.”

So what about the only offensive lineman drafted by John Schneider in April? He wound up playing 30 offensive snaps and a pair on special teams on Saturday vs. Dallas. And Seattle Seahawks On SI colleague Michael Hanich had this to say about his performance against the Cowboys.

Seahawks’ rookie G Beau Stephens was a bright spot vs. Dallas

Here was fifth-round pick Beau Stephens (60) on the blocking sled. The Seahawks had him at right guard during rookie camp, but as with any guard who isn’t a clear-cut starter, he’ll train on both sides.



Right guard Anthony Bradford is in the last year of his rookie deal. pic.twitter.com/rFl1i6pwXQ — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 2, 2026

“Rookie Beau Stephens had some good moments at the right guard position. When other players struggled next to him, Stephens found great moments…He stood strong in his pass protections and looked highly efficient. He has also been quick to pick up a defender after the wide receiver and tight end made the catch.”

“Stephens wasn’t perfect as he had a tough opponent and was beaten in pass protection,” added Hanich, “mostly on the inside. He had some good moments to keep him in serious roster spot contention.”

It certainly remains to be seen if the former University of Iowa product will push Bradford—in the final year of his rookie contract—for the starting right guard job. However, it is certainly a situation that bears watching as the season unfolds.