The Good, Bad and Ugly For Seahawks 2026 Schedule

The Seattle Seahawks are analyzing their 2026 NFL schedule.

One look at the slate and you see a gauntlet of prime-time showcases, grueling travel stretches and pivotal division clashes.

We break down the schedule into the good, bad, and ugly to see what lies ahead for the Seahawks.

The Good

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III speaks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seattle sports fans love prime-time football, and the NFL schedule-makers certainly accommodated them this year. The Seahawks command the stage multiple times, putting them in the spotlight.

The Seahawks kick off the season on Wednesday, September 9, at home against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch. Starting the season with an extra-long week of preparation against the Pats gives Macdonald and the coaching staff a big advantage.

Seattle hosts its biggest out-of-division matchups at home. The Kansas City Chiefs (Week 7), Chicago Bears (Week 8) and Dallas Cowboys (Week 13) must all face the 12s at Lumen Field.

The schedule-makers gifted Seattle a massive Christmas Day home game in Week 16 against the rival Los Angeles Rams. A Friday night holiday clash in the Pacific Northwest will surely bring an electric atmosphere at Lumen Field.

The Bad

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up before an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the home games look enticing, the sequence of opponents in October and November will test this roster's depth and mental fortitude.

In Week 5, Seattle hosts the powerhouse San Francisco 49ers. Immediately after, they must travel on a short week to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football (Week 6) before returning home to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. That three-week stretch could dictate the trajectory of the entire year.

Following a physical home stretch, the Seahawks must fly out to face the Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 10 matchup right before their bye. Teams can lose focus right before a bye, making the matchup a classic trap game against former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's new team.

The Ugly

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If the Seahawks want to win the NFC West or capture a wild card spot, they must survive a brutal December and January stretch.

In Week 15, Seattle flies across the country to face the Philadelphia Eagles on December 19 on a short week. Lincoln Financial Field in late December promises freezing temperatures, hostile fans and a highly physical matchup.

Seattle finishes the regular season with back-to-back road games. They travel to Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 and close out the season in Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 18. Ending the season with consecutive road trips strips the Seahawks of their home crowd when playoff seeding is on the line.

This schedule demands a lot from the defending champions. If the Seahawks protect Lumen Field during their high-profile home stretches, they can determine their own fate.

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