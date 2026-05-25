How Brian Fleury Won’t Fail Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

Despite being reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks are considered the favorites for a back-to-back title this upcoming season. Many believe that the Los Angeles Rams are the team to beat in the NFL based on their additions in the secondary and the new extension of quarterback Matthew Stafford. While those are in the minds of experts, one of the biggest reasons for doubting the Seahawks is quarterback Sam Darnold.

Even though Darnold proved he can win at the highest level, there is doubt that he can do it without an elite offensive coach. There is going to be real pressure for first-time offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, but there are plenty of reasons to believe Fleury can lift Darnold up and keep him playing great.

Fleury isn’t like the Other Coaches Where Darnold Underachieved

Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90) hits New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Mia | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

People would rather think about Sam Darnold in his first five years in the league with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers than the franchise quarterback who is 31-7 in the last two seasons. The Ringer’s Diante Lee says Darnold might decline due to an elite offensive coach like Klint Kubiak or Kevin O’Connell coaching him. While there are real questions about Fleury on what he can bring as a first-time offensive playcaller, he is already more successful than Darnold’s first offensive coaches.

Darnold’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks in 2018 with the Jets was Jeremy Bates. After finishing the season with the 23rd scoring offense and 25th passing offense, the Jets fired Bates and didn’t return to coaching professional or college football. Going into the 2019 season, the Jets hired the disastrous combination of head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. Darnold’s time in Carolina was marred by coaching turnovers, including Joe Brady, who wasn’t ready for the NFL.

Fleury Has Already Proved Himself Worthy With the Seahawks

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Fleury before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There are questions around Fleury, but he has proven himself in a short time with the San Francisco 49ers. Fleury went from a defensive and offensive quality coach to tight end coach for three seasons, and finally, the 49ers' run-game coordinator. He has been instrumental in developing an efficient unit with the tight ends, running backs and offensive line for San Francisco. Fleury will finally expand on his offensive philosophy with the Seahawks, which includes developing his own passing game. He was a witness to the proper development of Darnold while he was with the 49ers in 2023.

Fleury doesn't have the extensive resume that Super Bowl contenders have in an offensive coordinator. He has, however, shown his worth to Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, and he has worked with Darnold. While Fleury isn't O'Connell or Kubiak yet, there isn't a reason why he can't be like them. Kubiak wasn't regarded as an elite offensive play-caller until the middle of last season with the Seahawks. Now he will have a new team with a lack of solidarity at certain positions with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fleury, on the other hand, inherits an experienced offense, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a young but stout offensive line, an eager rookie running back in Jadarian Price, and Darnold, who was one of the biggest reasons for knocking off the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship and is a Super Bowl winner.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter