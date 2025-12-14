Mina Kimes warns NFL not to sleep on rising Seahawks star Devon Witherspoon

According to the latest grades at Pro Football Focus, the best cornerback in the NFL right now is Devon Witherspoon. His 90.8 overall grade is almost five-points higher than anyone else playing the position this season.

Somehow that still feels like an insult. Perhaps it's because Witherspoon is more than just a cornerback - and to exclusively label him as one ignores the fact that he's one of the best overall defenders in football.

The third-year Seattle Seahawks star injured his knee in the first game of the season and eventually sat out a handful of games. Since returning to the lineup in Week 9 he's been playing lights out, though. His impact goes far beyond grades and box scores, too.

Don't take our word for it, though. Here are Ben Solak and Mina Kimes laying out what makes Spoon such a special player for the Seahawks.

Mina Kimes on Devon Witherspoon

Nick Emmanwori is a rising star, but man…do not sleep on the season Devon Witherspoon is having in Seattle. He was unbelievable vs Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/lYmDKty08Y — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 12, 2025

Missing five games may be enough to put Witherspoon out of first-team All-Pro contention, but that's the level that he's playing at.

Ernest Jones and Leonard Williams are indispensable in their own ways. However, Witherspoon is arguably the most important piece of this defense - one that elevates everyone playing around him the way the greatest competitors always do.

Looking ahead, Witherspoon should be considered a franchise cornerstone. They will pick up his fifth-year option and eventually sign him to a massive long-term deal - anything less would be absurd.

