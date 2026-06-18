Montorie Foster Might Be Contender Despite Low Ceiling

The Seattle Seahawks have a young roster with underrated and undervalued prospects that could become consistent contributors or even stars. The Seahawks had several undrafted rookies who were able to find their way on the field and played at times. Other players like wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., needed more time and development to turn into contributors. Foster was signed this offseason as a reserve/future back in February, which allows him to get a second chance to become a contributor with a Super Bowl-winning team.

From College to Second Year with Seahawks

Michigan State's Montorie Foster Jr., left, catches a touchdown as Purdue's Kyndrich Breedlove defends during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Foster arrived at Michigan State as a three-star high school prospect, according to 247Sports. Despite being undersized, Foster was a tough and solid athlete. In his five years at the collegiate level, he played in 54 games, while starting in 28 of them. Foster became a full-time starter in the final two years of his career. Foster was a fast and efficient role player as he caught 89 receptions for 1,164 yards and six touchdowns in the last two years.

His lack of ideal size, speed, and injury history forced him to go undrafted. Foster suffered an injury during the Seahawks’ training camp last season, forcing the team to waive him. Foster, however, got another chance to help the team by joining the practice late in the season.

What Foster Provides to the Seahawks

Foster isn’t the fastest or the most explosive player despite being 5-11, 188 pounds. One of the biggest reasons why he became a key contributor for Michigan State was his efficient hands and his work ethic, where he worked himself into the offensive system. He developed the tools needed for him to be a trusted, well-balanced player with the Spartans’ offense. As a result, his ceiling is incredibly limited to where he isn’t going to be at the level of a consistent 17-game wide receiver, even one that is a role player.

Where Foster can Flourish with the Seahawks

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; The Seattle Seahawks run drills during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have tough competition with players not only trying to become key players, but also receivers fighting for the 53-man roster. He has a severe disadvantage due to his physical features and his lack of special traits. Foster, however, has consistently shown that he can build himself into a player who can provide effort. This makes him a perfect practice squad player to fill a role to help develop the opposing defense.

He will have some stiff competition for players who are also trying to make the practice squad roster. This includes rookies who aren’t developed enough to provide for the entire regular season, but have the talent to be potential key players. Foster’s presence on the team will be determined by how much he impresses the coaching staff with his effort.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter