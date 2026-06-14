Predicting Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster After Minicamp
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Offseason workouts are behind the Seattle Seahawks, meaning they're one step closer to the regular season. Seattle recently picked up their Super Bowl rings and will be eager to defend their title from the 2025 season.
Before that, however, they will need to meet for training camp where much of the focus will be on Brian Fleury installing his new offense. Outside of that, figuring out the 53-man roster will be vital, which is something we aim to predict here.
Quarterback (3)
- Sam Darnold
- Drew Lock
- Jalen Milroe
Running Back (3)
- Jadarian Price
- Emanuel Wilson
- George Holani
- Zach Charbonnet (PUP)
Fullback (2)
- Robbie Ouzts
- Brady Wilson
Wide Receiver (6)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Rashid Shaheed
- Cooper Kupp
- Tory Horton
- Jake Bobo
- Emmanuel Henderson
Tight End (3)
- AJ Barner
- Elijah Arroyo
- Eric Saubert
Offensive Line (9)
- Charles Cross
- Grey Zabel
- Jalen Sundell
- Anthony Bradford
- Abraham Lucas
- Josh Jones
- Beau Stephens
- Christian Haynes
- Olu Oluwatimi
Offensive Summary
Two interesting positions to watch for Seattle are in the backfield with the running back and fullback spots. Not everyone employs a fullback, but the Seahawks keep two with Robbie Ouzts and Brady Wilson. Of course, they're both special teams studs, which is the main reason they're both here.
At running back, they go with three players, but that doesn't include Zach Charbonnet. Despite reports that he's ahead of schedule, it makes sense for him to start on the PUP and get 100 percent healthy before being moved to the active roster.
If there was any position where someone should be added, it would be along the offensive line. Seattle should be interested in upgrading at right guard, but for now, we still with the same group from a year ago as the starters with rookie Beau Stephens serving as the primary competition for Bradford.
Defensive Line (5)
- Leonard Williams
- Byron Murphy II
- Rylie Mills
- Jarran Reed
- Jared Ivey
EDGE (5)
- DeMarcus Lawrence
- Derick Hall
- Uchenna Nwosu
- Dante Fowler Jr.
- Aidan Hubbard
Linebacker (4)
- Ernest Jones IV
- Drake Thomas
- Chazz Surratt
- Tyrice Knight
Cornerback (6)
- Devon Witherspoon
- Josh Jobe
- Nick Emmanwori
- Julian Neal
- Nehemiah Prichett
- Andre Fuller
Safety (4)
- Julian Love
- Ty Okada
- Bud Clark
- Rodney Thomas II
Specialists (3)
- Jason Myers, K
- Michael Dickson, P
- Chris Stoll, LS
Defensive Summary
Jared Ivey has been working on the inside, which is why he's listed with the defensive line in this prediction. He will still help on the edge, which could be the plan for UDFA Aidan Hubbard, who makes the team due to his flexibility.
Speaking of flexibility, Nick Emmanwori is listed with the cornerbacks since he will mostly play in the slot but has the ability to play safety. He's joined at corner by rookies Julian Neal and Andre Fuller, giving them plenty of depth at the position.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.