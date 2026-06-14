Predicting Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster After Minicamp

Offseason workouts are behind the Seattle Seahawks, meaning they're one step closer to the regular season. Seattle recently picked up their Super Bowl rings and will be eager to defend their title from the 2025 season.

Before that, however, they will need to meet for training camp where much of the focus will be on Brian Fleury installing his new offense. Outside of that, figuring out the 53-man roster will be vital, which is something we aim to predict here.

Quarterback (3)

Sam Darnold

Drew Lock

Jalen Milroe

Running Back (3)

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jadarian Price

Emanuel Wilson

George Holani

Zach Charbonnet (PUP)

Fullback (2)

Robbie Ouzts

Brady Wilson

Wide Receiver (6)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Rashid Shaheed

Cooper Kupp

Tory Horton

Jake Bobo

Emmanuel Henderson

Tight End (3)

AJ Barner

Elijah Arroyo

Eric Saubert

Offensive Line (9)

Charles Cross

Grey Zabel

Jalen Sundell

Anthony Bradford

Abraham Lucas

Josh Jones

Beau Stephens

Christian Haynes

Olu Oluwatimi

Offensive Summary

Two interesting positions to watch for Seattle are in the backfield with the running back and fullback spots. Not everyone employs a fullback, but the Seahawks keep two with Robbie Ouzts and Brady Wilson. Of course, they're both special teams studs, which is the main reason they're both here.

At running back, they go with three players, but that doesn't include Zach Charbonnet. Despite reports that he's ahead of schedule, it makes sense for him to start on the PUP and get 100 percent healthy before being moved to the active roster.

If there was any position where someone should be added, it would be along the offensive line. Seattle should be interested in upgrading at right guard, but for now, we still with the same group from a year ago as the starters with rookie Beau Stephens serving as the primary competition for Bradford.

Defensive Line (5)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Leonard Williams

Byron Murphy II

Rylie Mills

Jarran Reed

Jared Ivey



EDGE (5)

DeMarcus Lawrence

Derick Hall

Uchenna Nwosu

Dante Fowler Jr.

Aidan Hubbard

Linebacker (4)

Ernest Jones IV

Drake Thomas

Chazz Surratt

Tyrice Knight

Cornerback (6)

Devon Witherspoon

Josh Jobe

Nick Emmanwori

Julian Neal

Nehemiah Prichett

Andre Fuller

Safety (4)

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Julian Love

Ty Okada

Bud Clark

Rodney Thomas II

Specialists (3)

Jason Myers, K

Michael Dickson, P

Chris Stoll, LS

Defensive Summary

Jared Ivey has been working on the inside, which is why he's listed with the defensive line in this prediction. He will still help on the edge, which could be the plan for UDFA Aidan Hubbard, who makes the team due to his flexibility.

Speaking of flexibility, Nick Emmanwori is listed with the cornerbacks since he will mostly play in the slot but has the ability to play safety. He's joined at corner by rookies Julian Neal and Andre Fuller, giving them plenty of depth at the position.

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