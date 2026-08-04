Seahawks replaces one unproven player in Kyre Duplessis with another in Garrett Nelson

This training camp is the time when every player tries to make a name for themselves. The Seattle Seahawks like to have as many roles and key players as possible to create an efficient unit. The Seahawks' front office and coaching staff are constantly testing out their roster and see which makes a solid contribution, even if it is at a minimal role. On the day that HBO's Hard Knocks will debut with the Seahawks' training camp, the team made two roster moves.

Seahawks Sign Outside Linebacker Garrett Nelson

Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) is tackled from behind by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson (44) at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have been known to turn undrafted, talented players into contributors, role players or even starters. They did this with linebacker Drake Thomas, safety Ty Okada, and wide receiver Jake Bobo. There are other players with untapped potential on the team who could be an impactful player, but the team believes another team is entering the mix. Seattle signed former Nebraska star and UFL edge rusher Garreett Nelson.

Nelson doesn't have much NFL experience, but he has experience being on the NFL practice squad roster, including two years of preseason training camp. The Seahawks are the fifth different NFL team, but his sixth different stint. Nelson has played for the San Antonio Brahmas for two seasons. He accounted for 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 24 games played.

While he isn't the fastest pass rusher, he possesses burst and solid decision-making in his angles to get to the quarterback. He also possesses solid timing at the snap of the football to beat the offensive tackle. Nelson also plays with a low pad level to get better leverage to push at the line of scrimmage.

He doesn't have the experience and knowledge of the defensive schemes, which puts him at a disadvantage. The Seahawks, however, might look to Nelson to provide more depth at defensive end with Mike Morris out.

Seahawks Release Wide Receiver Kyre Duplessis

Delaware receiver Kyre Duplessis (19) makes a reception in front of UConn's Osiris Gilbert in the third quarter of Delaware's 44-41 overtime win at Delaware Stadium, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To make room for Nelson, the Seahawks needed to drop one player. Wide receiver Kyle Duplessis was likely to be one of the first players waived from the team. The Seahawks will evaluate multiple offensive skilled position players in this offense as their new offensive coordinator surveys the offense.

The Seahawks signed Duplessis less than a week ago after they waived running back Kenny McIntosh, who was still on the PUP list recovering from a torn ACL from last year's training camp. Duplessis attempted to make himself stand out, but couldn't get past some of the other raw veterans and rookies with potential. The Seahawks are not afraid to waive if they don't have any value moving forward.

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