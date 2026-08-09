The Seahawks' Biggest Training Camp Surprise is a Substitute Teacher

Out of the 90 players in Seattle Seahawks training camp, the player that is turning heads the most might be wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr.

Foster went undrafted out of Michigan State but signed with the Seahawks on a free agent deal following the 2025 NFL Draft.

An injury led to him being waived early in camp last summer. Foster returned to Cleveland to substitute teach in the meantime. He stayed healthy and active, which prompted the Seahawks to sign him onto the practice squad towards the end of the regular season. A few weeks later, he was a Super Bowl champion, but now he's looking to take the next step in his career.

Now fully healthy, Foster is hoping to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster. While he sits on most people's projections on the outside, he is doing everything he can to prove why he belongs in the NFL.

"That guy's electric," Seahawks defensive back A.J. Finley said. "It feels like he makes a play almost every day, but he is definitely putting a lot of good stuff on tape."

What are you seeing from Montorie Foster Jr. during camp?



“He’s electric.”



- AJ Finley pic.twitter.com/BZaCAv09qb — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) August 9, 2026

Montorie Foster Continues to Make Strong Impression

Per Seahawks insider Corbin Smith, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed said that Foster is the biggest surprise out of the team's wide receiver room during training camp.

Foster played 54 games across five seasons at Michigan State, but never logged more than 600 yards in a single season, in his final collegiate campaign in 2024. Foster caught 46 passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns, making him the team's second-leading receiver behind Nick Marsh.

Based on his college tape, Foster proves that he can make difficult catches with a diverse route tree that makes him malleable and versatile in Brian Fleury's offensive scheme.

He doesn't appear to be a high-yardage player in the NFL, but he can occupy a depth spot for a team in need of some help. However, it doesn't appear like the Seahawks could be that fit, at least for the 53-man roster.

Seahawks Have Amazing WR Depth

Position Player 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2 Rashid Shaheed 3 Cooper Kupp 4 Tory Horton 5 Jake Bobo 6 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (R) 7 Cody White 8 Ricky White III 9 Irv Charles 10 Montorie Foster Jr. 11 Rashad Rochelle

Seahawks won't release their unofficial depth chart until later in the week, but Foster has an uphill battle if he wants to even make it onto the practice squad this season.

Smith-Njigba, Shaheed and Kupp are the designated starters with Horton and Bobo as clear backups. Henderson is a sixth-round pick out of Kansas and he is also making a strong impression in training camp trying to claim that sixth and likely final wide receiver spot on the roster.

The Seahawks will likely carry a few receivers on the practice squad. Foster is fighting with Cody White, Ricky White, Charles and Rochelle for those roles. If he continues to perform well in training camp, he will likely claim one of those spots or have the potential to join other teams that have a higher chance of him moving up the depth chart and making it to the roster on Sundays.

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