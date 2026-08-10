The New Owner of the Seattle Seahawks has the Right Mentality

If I were to make a post on X with a question or suggestion for Vinod Khosla and then tag him in it, I wouldn’t expect him to actually respond to it. However, one Seahawks fan did it last night, and Khosla’s account responded. His response is encouraging on a couple different levels for Seahawks fans, and indicates he’s the right man for this position.

I’d defer to people at the @seahawks who know better than me. The team that got us the Super Bowl. https://t.co/8VFVuRYM9f — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) August 9, 2026

The question asked of Khosla is a topic that has been discussed at some length this offseason, and has been explored in previous years as well, but it’s the specific way in which he chose to word his response that has caught the attention of many. As far as first impressions go, it’s about as good as you could hope, and reason to believe this will work.

Is Grass in Our Future?

On the surface level, the post from Khosla indicates that Lumen Field getting grass to replace the turf is a possibility. Beyond that, he indicates that he’s going to let the team make the decision on how viable it is, as well as whether it would be good. Generally speaking, players much prefer grass, and studies show that grass reduces lower body injuries significantly.

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) reacts after a tackling Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85). | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Now, Khosla doesn’t own Lumen Field, nor do the Seahawks, so actually getting grass installed isn’t quite that simple. But the primary obstacles to having a grass field are the money and effort it takes to maintain it compared to turf, and it sounds like Khosla isn’t going to let either of those things deter him if it helps the team and makes it better. So that’s part one.

Delegating Decision Making

But really, the most interesting part of this response from Khosla is his eagerness to leave the decision up to the people who would know if it’s what’s best for the team. He may be a billionaire, but he knows there are people who know better than him on particular topics. If Lumen gets grass, it will be because the team wants it, not because he wants it.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that is the precise mentality that Khosla must carry into his impending ownership of the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a combination of the willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team, while not thinking that you have all the answers on how to accomplish that. When it comes to football, the team that “got us the super bowl” knows more than he does, and he knows it.

If Vinod Khosla is truly going to approach ownership of this team like this, we’re in excellent shape for the post-Allen era. Words are cheap, but given that he doesn’t actually own the team yet, this is about as good a start as you can have.

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