Good News on and off the Field for Seahawks' Fan Fest Practice

Saturday was a day game in another training camp for the Seattle Seahawks. The team had their latest practice in the fan fest at Lumen Field, where players presented their typical practice format, but they had more energy doing it just for the fans. There were special moments for several players, including safety A.J. Finley, who practiced well on Saturday and after tearing his ACL in last year's fan fest.

This practice was more like a dress rehearsal, but there were several factors that stood out. There are a few other storylines that fans should take notice of from Saturday's practice. These are things that could make or break the team this upcoming season.

Sam Darnold Passing the Ball to Numerous Receivers

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons the Seahawks' offense was so dominant was that quarterback Sam Darnold established an elite connection to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Darnold's accuracy, ability to get the ball in a good window and arm strength matched with JSN's dynamic route-running and speed.

This offseason, Darnold already has a great feel for the offense, spreading the ball around to different receivers. Several pass-catchers had some big moments in Saturday's practice, including JSN, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shahed, Tory Horton, Montorie Foster and tight end Elijah Arroyo.

Foster is starting to make a lasting impression with the Seahawks’ offense. He has reportedly had solid practices according to attending media outlets. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is noticing Foster’s hard work, as he is working at times with the first-team offense.

He is taking advantage of the reps that would have gone to Jake Bobo, but he has missed several practices with injuries. Foster could be another player to go from an undrafted practice teamer to a key role player.

Seahawks Seeing Progress with Young Stars

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks want their young stars to be on the field as much as possible to develop. Second-year nickel Nick Emmanwori has already missed all of training camp and now fans are worried about the lower-body injury to rookie running back Jadarian Price. He missed another practice due to leg soreness.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald finally spoke about Price’s injury after practice and said it was minor, as it is just a matter of days. The Seahawks can’t afford to lose Price for any portion of the regular season, considering there is so much uncertainty in Zach Charbonnet’s ACL recovery process.

There is also good news about the potential return of Emmanwori. A few days ago, he was walking about the sidelines without a boot on. On Saturday, he was doing some stretches and light movement while the team was warming up. It is still too early to determine if he will be ready for the season kickoff on September 9 at home against the New England Patriots, but there is hope.

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