New Seahawks 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Physical WR

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the league's most complete defenses, which helped them win the second Super Bowl in franchise history last year. Offensively, they're very efficient as they enter Week 6 as the No. 8 team in points scored while being just 17th in overall yardage,.

Much of that has been thanks to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, who is off to another sensational start. In five games, JSN has 37 receptions for 583 yards with seven touchdowns. Considering their struggles on the ground, JSN has been the offense thus far, with the second-most receptions belonging to tight end A.J. Barner (12). As for yardage, only Barner and veteran Cooper Kupp have topped the 100-yard mark on the year.

That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has the Seahawks targeting a wide receiver in the first round of his latest 2027 NFL mock draft, with Indiana's Nick Marsh being their pick.

Round 1, Pick 18: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Sobleski said, Smith-Njigba has more targets than the next three players combined in Seattle. While that strategy led to a title in 2025, it's not sustainable, which is why he sees Marsh as a fit.

"Jaxon Smith-Njigba can't do it all. Or can he? The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been targeted more times this season than the Seattle Seahawks' next three receivers combined. Eventually, the Seahawks must find another threat in the passing game. Indiana's Nick Marsh has a similar playing style to Cooper Kupp's, which should make his inclusion an easy transition," Sobleski wrote.

"Marsh is a densely built and physical wide receiver. He has powerful hands and plays through the catch-point. The 6'3, 215-pound target is surprisingly quick in short areas and at the top of his routes. He's a good route-runner who creates space working against man coverage. The Michigan State transfer is also shifty after the catch to provide a well-rounded playmaker."

Through six games with the Hoosiers, Marsh has 29 receptions for 528 yards and six touchdowns. He's quickly approaching career highs during his first year with Indiana and has asserted himself as a first-round target.

In Seattle, they wouldn't ask Marsh to be a WR1, which could help him become an efficient player at the next level. Putting him opposite Smith-Njigba would give the Seahawks two smooth route runners, which would open up the offense for Sam Darnold.

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