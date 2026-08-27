Seahawks Are Hungrier Now Even After Super Bowl Win

The Seattle Seahawks are a little more than six months removed from winning the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, but they recognize that achievement as a part of the past.

The Seahawks are looking towards the future, which means taking care of business in the present. Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed spoke about how the defense is evolving under head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

"Year three, we're just really more connected. I think we're more focused than ever. A lot of people always try to bring up the Super Bowl and all that, but literally nobody talks about it seriously, and we don't bring it up. We just worry about the day that we're in, the present, and we just attack today," Reed told reporters.

"I think we're more hungry this year too, which is surprising. We know what we got to do. I think everybody wants to play good ball, and we want our alignments and assignments to be good. We want our ball to be good on defense, and we want to play our style of defense. We just want to up everything we're doing."

Seahawks Want This Super Bowl More Than Last Year

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Brady always says that his favorite Super Bowl was the next one, and it looks like the Seahawks are adopting a similar mindset. The team was very focused and locked in all throughout the 2025 campaign, and it resulted in accomplishing their goal to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

They know what it takes to become Super Bowl champions, which is why they are attacking this year very similarly compared to last year. A year ago, the Seahawks were hungry to prove themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL, and it looks like the team hasn't strayed from that very much.

Having this mindset is critical to their success, and it's a positive sign to see the team operate under those circumstances after talking the talk all throughout the offseason in not letting last year affect them. We'll see if that reigns true during the regular season, but a hungrier Seahawks team should have all 31 other opponents a little bit scared for what's to come this year.

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