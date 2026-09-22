Why Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Might Be NFL's Offensive Player of the Year Again

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba lost his starting quarterback five plays into the season. His first game featured a marquee matchup against an elite corner in Christian Gonzalez.

His team is 31st in the league in passing attempts. He’s working with a first-time offensive coordinator and playcaller. So you’d think his torrid pace from last year would have slowed.

Scorching Secondaries Everywhere

And yet, he’s off to a better start than he was in 2025. Significantly better, actually. Through two weeks, JSN leads the league in receiving yards (277) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (4) and receiving first downs (13). He leads all wide receivers in yards after the catch (115), and owns the longest reception of the season (82).

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s fifth in the league in yards per catch (16.3) among players with at least 10 catches. His 17 catches are behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chris Olave. This time last season, JSN hadn’t caught any touchdowns yet. Just one year after posting the greatest receiving season in franchise history, JSN is tracking to easily surpass it through two games.

Chasing NFL History

I’m not going to get into a “JSN is on pace for X Y and Z” game right now. We’ve played two games, and one of them was perhaps the best game JSN has ever played, so it’s not particularly meaningful. But I do think this torrid start, combined with the knowledge that his situation is likely to get more favorable, merits discussion of a repeat.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By which I mean another Offensive Player of the Year award. Jaxon Smith-Njigba won it last year, so you’d figure there’d be an added degree of difficulty in him winning it again, but as of right now he’s probably the clubhouse leader. A wide receiver has never won back-to-back OPOTY awards, and only Jerry Rice has won it twice total.

A Thrilling Race Brewing

As of right now, the award would likely either go to JSN or Ken Walker III, and what a story that would be. We’re a long way from the finish line, but if this keeps up, the race will be between the current Seahawks superstar and the former Seahawks Super Bowl MVP. Walker’s 290 rushing yards easily leads the league, as does his 369 scrimmage yards.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Walker maintaining this pace is even less likely than Jaxon Smith-Njigba maintaining his, and I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs are beckoning disaster with his workload, but unless the Associated Press decides to give the award to a quarterback this year, it’s at least on the table. Quite simply, you can’t be much better than JSN has been through two games.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter