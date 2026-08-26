NFL Owners Approve Record Sale of Seahawks to Khosla Family

The NFL owners approved the record $9.6 billion sale of the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, Aug. 26, to an ownership group led by Vinod Khosla and his family, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's the largest sum ever paid for an NFL team in a change of ownership, changing hands from the Paul G. Allen estate to the Khosla family. Jody Allen, Paul G. Allen's sister, had been acting as the owner of the team since the latter died in 2018.

Khosla has been relatively quiet since the sale was originally announced on July 11. He posted a brief statement on X following the news, but finally broke his silence after the approval on Wednesday.

"The task ahead is pretty simple," Khosla said, per NFL.com's Judy Battista. "Keep the winning streak alive. Get another Super Bowl."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks chairman Jody Allen celebrates on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

About the Khosla family

Vinod Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and founder of Khosla Ventures. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $13.2 billion. Khosla was a minority owner of the San Francisco 49ers prior to purchasing the Seahawks. He has to sell his 3.5% stake in that franchise in order to lead the current ownership group.

As controlling owners, the Khosla family is expected to run the team. Neil Khosla, Vinod Khosla's son, is a 49ers fan and pushed his parents to look into purchasing the Seahawks, per Battista. Neil will be involved in the management of the franchise.

Vinod Khosla is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, per Battista, as he came to the United States from India in the mid-1970s. The Steelers won four Super Bowl titles between 1974-79.

What it means for Seahawks

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald speaks to the media after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are in a unique era to be changing ownership. They were reportedly being put up for sale before the team even played in Super Bowl LX, and they went on to beat the New England Patriots 29-13.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was relatively indifferent to the process when asked about it on July 25, despite the fact that he will have new management in the immediate season after hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

“We haven’t had much interaction yet, and everything is about the same as it’s been,” Macdonald said at the time. “Nothing’s changed on our front, nor will it for the foreseeable future. So that’s how we’re approaching everything. We had great visits with all the folks that were here. The best way to describe my mentality is that I’m excited to get going.

“We’re thankful for Jody [Allen] and the things that her and the rest of the ownership group did. Especially since I’ve been here, it’s been fantastic, and hopefully the rest of the 12s feel the same way, as they should. Now we’re entering a new chapter in our organization’s history. That’s a cause for excitement as well.”

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