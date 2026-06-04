Nick Kallerup Has Chance To Grow in Seahawks’ New Offense

The Seattle Seahawks had several players were significant contributors throughout last season. Many of the players stepped into the role in the beginning, while others were tasked to step up and take command of their role. Tight end Nick Kallerup came to the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie this past season, but due to other players’ injuries, Kallerup found his way on the field. While Kallerup played in several key series and games, he wasn’t the most efficient player. He will have more challenges in year two with the Seahawks.

From College to Year Two With Seattle

Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Nick Kallerup (87) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Rhode Island Rams during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Kallerup had a long collegiate career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, starting in 2019. Kallerup would play in 57 games for Minnesota while starting in 24 of them. His final season was more significant as a pass-catcher with nine receptions for 117 yards.

His biggest role was to be a powerful and efficient blocker against fast edge rushers and blitzing defenders. After going undrafted with the Seahawks, there was doubt that a limited role player like him could. As fellow rookie Elijah Arroyo was injured, Kallerup's reps grew. He played in nine games as an extra blocker in the NFC Divisional Round and NFC Championship wins.

What Makes Kallerup a Rotational Play

Kallerup didn’t just get onto the field for the Seahawks in nine regular-season games and two playoff games because of injuries. He was one of the most talented run-blockers outside of the offensive line. It helps to be a powerful blocker when you are 6-5, 265+ pounds and possess the athleticism to play as a pass-catcher.

That being said, Kallerup is limited as a playmaker as he possesses great speed and athleticism to beat the opposing coverage player. He was attempted once in a passing rep this past season. Even during certain run-block reps last season, Kallerup was beaten or had a high leverage that didn’t allow him to get pushed. Most of his losses came against more experienced defenses, and he was a rookie in the NFL.

Could Kallerup Make a Surprise Roster Addition Again?

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Fleury watches the action in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Seahawks utilized multiple tight end sets for their running game this past season. They will likely continue to utilize multiple tight ends on the field with new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who has experience developing tight ends. If Kallerup wants to not only make the roster but also see the field more, he will have to develop more as a pass-catcher. Being a big target in the middle of the field would open up numerous schemes for the Seahawks’ offense.

Kallerup does have the odds against him by competing for a roster spot against Eric Saubert and new tight end Harrison Bryant. These are players who are more dynamic and experienced than him, which could be a problem moving forward.

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