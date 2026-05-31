Veteran Tight End Harrison Bryant Trying to Find New Home With Seahawks

The tight end position has been underutilized by the Seattle Seahawks for decades, mostly because they haven't had any with the potential to produce top-end receiving numbers.

Even now, the Seahawks have a talented group of tight ends, but most of them are blocking-focused players who can also catch the ball when needed. Seattle added another multi-talented veteran at the position this offseason in Harrison Bryant, who will have a chance to compete for a depth spot.

Bryant has had a few past stops in his NFL career, and the competition won't be any easier with the Seahawks.

Past NFL experience

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) runs against Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bryant is a former 2020 fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Florida Atlantic, where he had over 1,000 receiving yards in his final college season. From 2020-23, Bryant amassed 89 catches for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Browns. Cleveland didn't re-sign him at the end of his rookie contract, however, and he departed for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Appearing in 13 games and making three starts, Bryant totaled nine catches for 86 yards in his lone season in Las Vegas. Bryant signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason but was traded to the Houston Texans before the season even started, ending up on their practice squad.

Bryant, 28, signed with the Seahawks this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He still has a chance to contribute as a receiver and a blocker, even though he hasn't stuck with any one team after Cleveland.

What can Bryant bring to Seahawks?

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

Even though he hasn't been a receiving focal point in the NFL, Bryant has played more than 2,300 offensive snaps in his career. He has the overall experience of a veteran tight end, but doesn't have the elite athleticism of many other players at the position.

The Seahawks have their top-3 tight ends locked in. When all healthy, the Seahawks likely won't need to play anyone outside of AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo and Eric Saubert. The reality of the NFL, however, is that they will likely have to dip into reserves, and Bryant presents another well-rounded option.

Goals for Bryant in 2026

There's a very small chance Bryant makes the initial roster. With those top-3 at the position and a player like Brady Russell who can also slot into the tight end spot, it's unlikely the Seahawks keep more than Barner, Arroyo and Saubert after roster cuts.

That makes the practice squad the ideal spot for Bryant. His main competition will be with second-year former undrafted free agent Nick Kallerup and rookie Lance Mason. Those are the other two players battling for practice squad spots this offseason.

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