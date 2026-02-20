3 Things People Need to Know About Seahawks' Brian Fleury

It can be exhausting going through rotating offensive coordinators every year. Over the weekend, the Seattle Seahawks hired their fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons, with Brian Fleury as the leading coach for the Seahawks' offense.

The Seahawks officially introduced Fleury as the offensive coordinator on Thursday. They are hoping to keep him for the long haul instead of the position being a revolving door. There were many key areas from the press conference to note. Three main areas that stick out the most regarding Fleury.

#1 - Fleury and Macdonald connected well from the start

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald before the Super Bowl LX trophy presentation at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said there were multiple in-house candidates that the team was interviewing for the position. They had at least four coaches considered for the offensive coordinator job. Macdonald ultimately went with Fleury, with a large part due to their connectivity.

This includes how well the two of them hit it off during the interview. Another angle is how well connected Fleury seems to be with the Seahawks' philosophy alignment, based on what Macdonald said during the press conference. Fleury had a slight disadvantage over the other in-house candidates due to his lack of experience with the team, and he still singled himself out.

#2 - The Seahawks’ offense is going to attack hard, fast and with effort

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One aspect of the press conference that should really excite Seahawks fans is the offensive philosophy Fleury wants to use. Fleury said during the press conference that his offense will attack hard, fast, and with effort. He mentioned that he will utilize an offense that played many of its key aspects during the playoff run, which was a run-heavy, run-first scheme with several play-actions.

This was an offense that had equal usage of the run-game and the passing-game in the wins over the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the New England Patriots. Fleury looks to keep that same momentum going into the next season. The biggest question marks are the availability of running backs Kenneth Walker III, who is set to be a free agent, and Zach Charbonnet, who suffered a torn ACL in the Divisional Round win over the 49ers.

#3 - He will be calling plays for the first time in his career

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) defends during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

While Fleury has coached all across the field during his career and is experienced, the one thing going against him is his lack of play-calling. The Seahawks will be the first time play-caller in his career. The Seahawks have the luxury of trying out new things, especially with the coaching search being so late.

Fleury's lack of play-calling might be a problem to some fans, but it isn't a concern to Macdonald. He said on Fleury's lack of play-calling at the time of his hiring, “I do think it’s a bit overrated. All play-callers have to be first-time play-callers at some point.”

Fleury will have the entire offseason to get the offense under his control and be comfortable with play-calling.

More Seahawks On SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots