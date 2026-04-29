Seahawks NFL Draft Review: Immediate Starters, Sleepers, and Long-Term Bets

The Seattle Seahawks came into the NFL Draft with four picks, but they are walking away with eight rookies after some wheeling and dealing on Day 3.

Here's a look at each rookie and a determination as to whether they are a starter, sleeper or a long-term bet.

No. 32: Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Price provides a dynamic element to both the offense and special teams, leading the nation in 2025 with 37.5 yards per kickoff return.

While his rushing production was sometimes overshadowed by teammate Jeremiyah Love, his film shows elite vision and the highest 10-plus-yard attempt rate in the class. He’ll need to refine his pass protection (38.5 PFF grade) to become a true three-down threat.

While drafted in the first round, his path to elite production depends on carved-out touches in a rotation, but his home-run ability makes him a high-upside weapon.

Verdict: Sleeper

No. 64: TCU DB Bud Clark

TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A prolific ballhawk with 15 collegiate interceptions, Clark brings rare versatility as a safety who can slide into the nickel corner spot.

He patterned his game after Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor, and while he lacks Chancellor's massive frame, he plays with a downhill mentality in run support. His 40-inch vertical and length allow him to disrupt passing lanes even when he appears out of phase.

His experience (six years in college) and versatility fit Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme perfectly, likely earning him a role in sub-packages immediately.

Verdict: Starter

No. 99: Arkansas CB Julian Neal

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Neal is a prototypical press-man cornerback standing nearly 6-2 with a 40-inch vertical. He is extremely physical at the line of scrimmage, often using one-handed jams to reroute receivers.

While he can grab at the catch point, his recovery speed (4.49s 40-yard dash) and willingness to hit in the run game make him a high-floor developmental prospect.

He has the physical traits of a premier boundary corner but needs to improve his ball tracking and discipline to avoid NFL-level penalties.

Verdict: Long-Term Bet

No. 148: Iowa OG Beau Stephens

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A mauler in the run game, Stephens was the highest-graded Iowa offensive lineman in PFF when it came to pass protection during his final season, allowing zero sacks.

He fought back from losing his starting job early in his career to becoming an All-American, showcasing the pedigree of technical soundness and violent hands.

Fifth-round guards often take time, but Stephens’ sack-free record and experience suggest he could challenge for a starting interior spot sooner than expected.

Verdict: Sleeper

No. 199: Kansas WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. reacts during the second half against the Utah Utes. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Henderson is a former elite recruit who found his stride after transferring from Alabama, recording 766 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season at Kansas. He is a pure vertical threat with the speed to stretch defenses, though his route tree remains somewhat limited to deep shots.

With a crowded wide receiver room including Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, his initial impact will likely be restricted to special teams return duties.

Verdict: Long-Term Bet

No. 236: Toledo CB Dre Fuller

Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fuller is an experienced, physical cornerback that bounced back from a sports hernia surgery to put up elite run-defense numbers. He logged over 2,000 defensive snaps in college and is known for an intimidating tackling style.

While he lacks elite recovery speed, his ability to play both outside and in the slot provides valuable depth.

He profiles as a reliable backup and special teams ace who can provide spot starter snaps if injuries hit the secondary.

Verdict: Long-Term Bet

No. 242: Minnesota DT Deven Eastern

Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eastern is a massive interior presence who started all 13 games in 2025. He recorded five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, showing more interior pass-rush juice than your typical late-round nose tackle.

He will likely compete for a rotational role as a run-stuffer while developing more refined pass-rush moves.

Verdict: Long-Term Bet

No. 255: Arizona CB Michael Dansby

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The third cornerback taken by Seattle in this class, Dansby is a transer from San Jose State who forced nine incompletions in 2025. Standing at 6-0, he has the requisite size for the Seahawks' "Dark Side," but remains a raw prospect due to limited testing data.

As a seventh-round pick in a deep secondary, he’ll have to make his mark on special teams to secure a roster spot.

Verdict: Long-Term Bet

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