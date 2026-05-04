What the NFL Draft Told Us About Mike Macdonald’s Real Plan for the Seahawks

There is a growing trend with the Seattle Seahawks in how they draft and develop players. The 2026 NFL Draft was a big draft for the Seahawks for many reasons. The team was able to get their first string running back in Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick. What the Seahawks did in the second round might have confirmed the Seahawks’ identity going into the third season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Drafting former TCU safety Bud Clark was another step for the Seahawks to create more dynamic and flexible schemes.

Seahawks’ Usage of Clark as a Dynamic and Flexible Players

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) reacts after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Clark might not start this season for the Seahawks, but that might be the point. He is an efficient free safety, but he also has the experience and athleticism to play strong safety, slot cornerback, and cornerback. Clark will likely back up Julian Love at free safety, but his abilities could make him useful at other positions if needed, in case of injuries or schemes.

The Seahawks have shown that the more dynamic and flexible a player is, the more likely they are to see the field. This was the case last year when Seattle traded up and drafted safety Nick Emmanwori early in the second round. Emmanwori was an athletic and aggressive safety, but his dynamic playmaking abilities made him the top option to be the starting nickel and have Devon Witherspoon transition to boundary corner.

Clark was drafted not just to play safety, but rather to be used in many areas around the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. His ability to move around will open up a lot of key packages and schemes for Macdonald and his defensive staff.

Other Flexible Players to Make an Impact

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (RB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks didn’t draft Clark to be the only flexible player. Most of their 2026 NFL Draft class is being trained to be flexible enough to play multiple positions. Price was shown during the Seahawks’ Rookie Mini-Camp catching numerous passes. He caught 15 receptions in his three years on the field for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but the Seahawks might look for Price to be a key player in the running, passing, and return game.

Seattle drafted guard Beau Stephens to back up Anthony Bradford at right guard, but put pressure on him. The Seahawks had Stephens practicing drills at left guard as well. This likely means that Stephens could be the most trusted backup interior offensive lineman.

Third-round pick in cornerback Julian Neal was working on special teams drills, where he could have an impact outside of the No. 3 cornerback spot. Finally, the sixth round pick in wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. was practicing many speed drills and several different routes in passing.

The Seahawks are determined to make several of their key players contribute in as many roles as possible. Emmanwori was a big example last year, but Clark and the rest of the 2026 NFL Draft might prove the Seahawks’ desire for flexibility.

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