Predicting Rookie Year Production For Seattle’s Top Draft Picks

Now that we know who the Seahawks have gotten out of the 2026 draft, we can start to get an idea of what we’ll get out of those players, and when. Some of these selections were made with a long-term purview, or at least with plans for the impact to be felt down the line. But others were clearly intended for immediate impact, and are needed now.

So, let’s run through their top picks and project reasonable numbers for them as rookies. The later picks aren’t worth much consideration here, as they’re rather unlikely to play, and it would be an accomplishment just for them to make the team. The top guys, on the other hand, will likely be called on for non-trivial, perhaps even significant, 2026 play.

Jadarian Price - Likely Starting Running Back

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Even if Price doesn’t start the season opener in September, I imagine he’ll be elevated to the role before the midway point. Beyond clearly having more upside than George Holani or Emmanuel Wilson, Price’s strengths also mostly lend themselves to early-down production, and then letting someone else handle third down and passing down duties.

There will probably be a learning curve here, and I don’t think Price will be given a giant workload. Charbonnet will eventually come back and eat into whatever share of snaps Price is getting. But I do think there’s clearly a lot of work for him, and Seattle will be eager to give it to him so he can earn his keep. Why else would they take him in the first round?

182 Rushing Attempts - 819 Rushing Yards - 8 Rushing Touchdowns

20 Receptions - 140 Receiving Yards - 1 Receiving Touchdown

Bud Clark - Competing For Starting Safety

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jaden Richardson (15) attempts to catch the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This one could cover a wide range. If Julian Love and Ty Okada start at safety, and Nick Emmanwori holds it down at nickel corner, Clark won’t have many opportunities to see the field. But Love missed half the season in 2025, Okada might end up just being a marginal starting safety who is best off in a limited role, and Emmanwori has had his own injury issues.

There should be opportunities for Clark just by virtue of the 17 game season taking a toll on the defense. And he might be able to beat out Okada for the starting job. I’d personally bet against it, given Okada has the experience, but Clark was a deserving second round pick and probably has more talent and upside. If that upside kicks in early, he’s the guy. Still…

21 Tackles - 2 Interceptions - 3 Passes Defensed

Julian Neal - First Outside Corner Off The Bench

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) runs a route resulting in a touchdown catch as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal (23). | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Neal’s pathway to rookie year playing time is a bit more difficult than Clark’s, as he’s behind superstar Devon Witherspoon and recently re-signed Josh Jobe. I’d also speculate that Clark is more likely to get dime defense snaps, meaning Neal is left sitting until garbage time and entering in the event of injury. But injuries are probably going to happen.

I’m also not thrilled about the idea of Neal seeing early snaps, since I think he needs some time to really learn how to read an offense and make proper decisions from zone. I’m very optimistic about his long-term role on this team, but I’m definitely taking it slow in 2026. I’m not even against getting a buffer between him and the starters until he’s ready.

17 Tackles - 1 Pass Defensed

Beau Stephens - Backup, Not Sure Where

Iowa offensive lineman, left, Griffin Liddle runs a drill with Beau Stephens during a spring NCAA football practice. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

While I know some are either hopeful and/or optimistic that Stephens can take Anthony Bradford’s spot at right guard in 2026, I’m not convinced that’s happening. Stephens mostly played left guard in college, and has significant physical limitations that leave him without the high upside that Bradford offers, even if he doesn’t have the extreme downside.

I actually wonder if Stephens ends up at center behind Sundell, and Oluwatimi gets traded for future draft capital. His arms are so short, that may be his best shot at NFL success. But no matter what, I don’t believe he starts, and it’s hard to speculate about injuries when I don’t even know where Stephens will ultimately land, so…

35 Snaps

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