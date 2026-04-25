Updated Seahawks Depth Chart After Selecting Arkansas CB Julian Neal

The Seattle Seahawks added to their secondary with a second straight selection, picking cornerback Julian Neal in the third round (No. 99 overall). Seattle traded back via the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving three spots from No. 96, to pick up Neal.

Former TCU safety Bud Clark was the previous pick in the second round (No. 64), following up the Seahawks' selection of Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the first round (No. 32).

For a time, it looked like they were planning on staying put with each of their four picks in the 2026 draft. Instead, Seattle picked up the No. 216 pick (sixth round) by only moving back a few spots.

Updated Seahawks CB Depth Chart

Starters: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe

Nickelbacks: Nick Emmanwori

Reserves/cut candidates (in order): Noah Igbinoghene, Nehemiah Pritchett, Julian Neal, Shemar Jean-Charles

Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) runs off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine the Seahawks cutting a third-round pick, and they likely only will if they believe they can get him back on the practice squad. However, even with Riq Woolen gone, Neal will have to compete to find snaps in this defense.

Second-round safety Bud Clark can play multiple positions, and he contributes to the defensive backfield depth that the Seahawks would potentially keep. Neal will have to prove that he belongs on an NFL roster immediately.

Witherspoon and Jobe make up the outside corners, and Emmanwori plays a Weapon X role that sees him float between big nickel and linebacker. Igbinoghene, Pritchett, Neal and Jean-Charles are essentially competing for the depth spots heading into 2026.

Neal was impressive in 2025 at Arkansas, totaling 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. He's got a 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame that sets him apart from some of the other players already on the team, but that doesn't make him a shoo-in to be on the team at the end of August.

Igbinoghene projects to be the top backup, but he does have an escapable deal ($750,000 dead money post-June 1, per Over The Cap) if the Seahawks decide to stick with other, younger options like Neal and Pritchett.

Regardless of how it shakes out, the Seahawks added depth at both defensive secondary positions that had holes after free agency. That's a win for head coach Mike Macdonald and gives him potential future stars to begin developing.

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