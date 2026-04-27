Why Seahawks' Bud Clark Could Be Steal of the Draft

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider had to make some phone calls on days two and three of the 2026 NFL Draft to double his expected haul of prospects.

One player he didn't have to move to get, however, was TCU safety Bud Clark, whom the Seahawks picked in the second round at No. 64 overall. Clark spent his entire six-year college career with the Horned Frogs and was especially productive in his final four seasons.

Like Nick Emmanwori a year ago, Clark is another exciting young defensive player who could end up being the Seahawks' best player of this season's rookie class.

The proof is in the production

Clark played in 61 games at TCU, including 47 in his last four seasons from 2022-25. He amassed a monstrous 201 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 15 interceptions, 21 pass deflections and two defensive touchdowns in that latter span.

That experience makes Clark possibly the most NFL-ready of any Seahawks draft pick, and he's joining a Super Bowl-champion defense led by one of the best minds in football. Ty Okada may still start at safety next to Julian Love, but Clark could still have an instant role and impact.

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (26) celebrates a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When you look at Emmanwori's role in 2025, despite the safety room being crowded, head coach Mike Macdonald proved that he can find specific spots for his depth players to maximize their talents. That places less emphasis on who is starting and more on how much depth they have on the defense.

Clark is a ball-hawking coverage safety who can bring the boom. That was a role Coby Bryant filled last season before leaving in free agency, and Clark could immediately step into that spot.

Exceptional value

If Clark does become a regular contributor in 2026, the Seahawks will have gotten exceptional value on a second-round defender in back-to-back seasons.

It's even better in Clark's case than in Emmanwori's, however, considering he was picked at the very end of the second round rather than at the beginning. The major plus is that the secondary was looking somewhat depleted after Bryant and Riq Woolen departed, and it's now restocked after adding Clark, third-round cornerback Julian Neal and seventh-round defensive backs Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby.

The Super Bowl champions got better without having to move up in the draft by giving up future assets. That's a win after a tumultuous free agency period that created a lot of questions.

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