Proposed Seahawks-Titans Trade Could Solve Seattle's RB Concerns

Running the ball was easy for the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. Kenneth Walker III led the way with 1,027 yards while Zach Charbonnet added 730 yards. Charbonnet was the touchdown leader on the ground with 12, while Walker added five.

During the postseason, they lost Charbonnet to a torn ACL and Walker became a huge star. He helped carry the offense and was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award before leaving in free agency. With him gone, and Charbonnet not back from his injury, running the ball has become very difficult for Seattle in 2026.

Not only are the Seahawks still waiting for Charbonnet to come back, but they also lost rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price to injury as well. That has them leaning on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, which has been a struggle. For that reason, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin believes the Seahawks should be willing to make a move for a running back and named Tony Pollard as an option.

Seahawks could find their new RB in Tony Pollard

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dubin admits that Pollard isn't the explosive threat he once was, but he's been a consistent producer who knows how to follow his blocks. Dubin also believes Pollard could be their answer in a committee if Price misses extensive time.

"The Seahawks cannot run the ball at all, as we have seen throughout this season and that was on full display on Thursday night against the Broncos. Pollard is no great shakes, but he's got 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and is at least a professional runner who can get what's blocked and a bit more," Dubin wrote.

"The Seahawks should be getting Zach Charbonnet back fairly soon, but we don't know if or when Jadarian Price will return. Pollard would be an upgrade over Emanuel Wilson and/or George Holani as a complement to Charbs. It's not the sexiest deal in the world and might not even be the best possible use of resources, but the Seahawks do need help in the backfield."

Pollard is in the final year of a three-year, $21.75 million deal signed in 2024. He had 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and did so again in each of his first two years with the Titans. This year, he's off to a slow start with 273 yards and a touchdown through five games, although he is averaging 4.0 yards per attempt.

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