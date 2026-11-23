The Seattle Seahawks will soon have a big decision to make in regards to offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and his future with the team.

Nelson was acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last month and played in just one game for the team before undergoing a small procedure on his knee. That held him out for the following two games. There's reason to believe Nelson can return for the team's Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which will likely determine how much money the Seahawks would possibly offer.

Nelson is a free agent at the end of the season, and there is reason for the Seahawks to keep him, but only if the price is right.

Why Seahawks Should Re-Sign Nelson

Seattle Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reasons for resigning Nelson are pretty self-explanatory. Nelson is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL, and the Seahawks would be lucky to have him. There's a reason why they wanted to improve the interior offensive line and they went out to get arguably the best one available.

Nelson does an incredible job building lanes for running backs to move through, and we really haven't seen the kind of impact he could have in just his one game with the team. His Seahawks debut was also the first game back from injury for Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, so they were working their way back into the backfield rotation.

Since then, Nelson has been out, but Charbonnet and Price have gotten into a rhythm. After the bye week, the hope is that Nelson will be healthy and that Charbonnet and Price's games will continue to improve with the top-tier blocking that's coming their way.

"General manager John Schneider sent a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to Indy for Nelson, even though he's in the final year of his contract. One way or another, Schneider likely intends to keep Nelson beyond the 2026 season," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.

"That could mean getting a deal done long before Nelson hits the open market. Seattle will probably want to ensure that he's back to 100 percent before making a long-term offer, but the Seahawks know what they're getting in Nelson.

"The 30-year-old has never missed the Pro Bowl and remains one of the top offensive linemen in the league. So far this season, he's ranked first overall among qualifying guards by Pro Football Focus."

Why Seahawks Shouldn't Re-Sign Nelson

Quenton Nelson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have a lot of mouths to feed, and Nelson could be one of the biggest. Bleacher Report is projecting his next contract value at $78 million over the next three years, giving him an average annual value of $26 million per season.

The Seahawks were conservative last offseason in terms of their free agents, mainly because they had several of them who needed to be paid. They also needed to find money to extend Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon, but they won't have that problem this offseason.

There's a reason why the Colts did not amount to much success with Nelson while he was in Indianapolis. Nelson was a large cap hit for the Colts. Spending so much on an interior lineman spot prevented them from spending in other areas that may have made a large difference.

If the Seahawks also do not resign Nelson, they will have a chance to spend that projected money elsewhere, and they would get a compensatory pick for losing him in free agency. Given the fact that Nelson is one of the best free agents in the league this year, there's a good chance that could end up as a third-round pick in 2028.

The Final Verdict

Quenton Nelson practices before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks should absolutely do what they can to re-sign Nelson, especially if it's only for a three-year deal. Nelson is still one of the best players in the league, and the team would be in a better position with him on the roster than if he weren't. The price tag may be premium, but it would be worth it, considering the type of offense Seattle wants to build with a run-first, smash-mouth mentality.

The Seahawks have a Super Bowl window that's open for a couple of years, so why not invest in some of the top talent the league has to offer, especially if he's already in the building and is committed to helping a team win another Lombardi Trophy?

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