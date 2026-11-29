At the end of the first quarter, the Seattle Seahawks trailed the San Francisco 49ers 3-0, but were driving. That drive, however, is happening without the services of Zach Charbonnet, who was seen walking off the field earlier with what is being called a shoulder injury. It’s less than a month since Zach returned from the torn ACL which had kept him out all season.

The Details

As of this moment, nothing is immediately obvious beyond the team labeling it as a shoulder injury. You wouldn’t figure that it would be related to the ACL, being in completely different parts of the body. Without him, the Seahawks were able to finish their drive with a touchdown, Jadarian Price filling in for his backfield partner for the time being.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fallout

If the injury proves serious, the Seahawks will turn to Jadarian Price to take on an even bigger load, and Velus Jones could be called upon to take snaps too. Emanuel Wilson is inactive, so he is not available for this game. Beyond that, it’s hard to say much else until we know if the injury is significant enough to cause him to miss extended time.

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