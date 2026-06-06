The Rams Loss Can Be The Seahawks Gain With Chris Paul Jr

The first thing that you notice when looking at Chris Paul Jr is size. He is uniquely small as far as NFL linebackers go, checking in at the 2025 NFL Combine at just under 6 feet 1 inch tall and 222 pounds. That second measure is particularly notable, as it places him in the third percentile for combine-attending linebackers over the last twenty-seven years.

His arms aren’t even 30 inches long, one of the very few NFL linebackers ever to fall short of that mark. He’s a linebacker in a safety’s body. Recent trends in the NFL have generally favored smaller linebackers, but Paul is pushing it even by that standard. So it’s not shocking he failed to make the Rams 2025 roster after being their fifth round pick.

Paul ended up staying in the division, getting scooped up by the Seattle Seahawks and placed on their practice squad. He remained there for the entire season, technically being part of a Super Bowl winning team without ever actually seeing the field in a real game to participate in it. Now, in 2026, he has an opportunity to change that.

Mississippi Rebels defensive back John Saunders Jr. (5) reacts with linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) after a defensive stop. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

How He Got Here

Before the Rams drafted him, Paul spent his college career as a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels. He started for the Razorbacks in 2022 and 2023, amassing 136 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 6 sacks, but his breakout came in 2024 with Ole Miss. 88 tackles, 11 for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and 4 passes defensed.

His success at Ole Miss pushed him through the pre-draft process, overcoming his concerning measurements enough to warrant a day three pick by Los Angeles. Ultimately, he wasn’t able to crack the Rams linebacker room of Nathan Landman, Omar Speights, Troy Reeder, Shaun Dolac, and Elias Neal. Not exactly the Dome Patrol, but enough to fend Paul off.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) reacts at the end of the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What Does He Have?

Chris maximizes his limited physical talent with smart play recognition and technique, remaining balanced and measured in how he attacks. He’s also a talented blitzer, making a lot of plays in the backfield and utilizing his small size to slip through blockers. Despite his short arms, he doesn’t miss many tackle opportunities. There’s lots to like.

But ultimately, he remains unremarkable as far as talent goes. On top of being small, his actual straight-line speed and acceleration are fairly average. Despite the ability to slip off blocks, Paul will absolutely get swallowed up if a blocker lands cleanly on him, and he’s lacking coverage skills to be a full-on third down linebacker.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) reacts after an interception by defensive tackle Jamarious Brown. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

What To Expect

Chris will probably be vying for a practice squad spot again in 2026. Seattle is very solid at the linebacker position, with Ernest Jones and Drake Thomas starting. Their depth is also a strength, Tyrice Knight and Patrick O’Connell providing immediate backup. Chazz Surratt lingers as a special teamer as well. There’s just no room for Paul at this time.

However, the long NFL season could change that. Chris Paul Jr could absolutely find himself being the first man to get a call up to the main roster in the event of injury, or even just load management. The Seahawks take their practice squad seriously, so even if Paul can’t make it to the 53 man, he’ll have to work to earn that role regardless.

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