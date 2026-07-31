Winners and Losers From the First Week of Seahawks Training Camp

We're already one week into training camp and while it's still early, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2026 Seattle Seahawks.

The defending champs have an excellent mix of returning players and potential new contributors. Of course, there were also several players who left during free agency, which means Seattle needs to see a few players step up.

With the first week coming to a close, here's a quick roundup of who has been standing out as we identify a few winners and losers during the early part of training camp.

Winner: Tyrice Knight, LB

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he's not technically listed as a starter, Tyrice Knight has been a regular contributor with 145 tackles and 3.5 sacks during his first two seasons in the NFL. This year, he could be carving out an even larger role following his breakout performance during training camp. Knight even earned a shoutout from Mike Macdonald, who says he wants to see Knight on the field more.

"He has been having a great camp. There are ways to get him out there. He is definitely applying pressure right now, which is great," Macdonald said about Knight's work during camp.

Knight is playing behind Ernest Jones and Drake Thomas, which is why he's not a starter. That said, Macdonald is correct in saying they need to find ways to get him on the field since he's definitely one of their more talented defensive players.

Loser: Secondary depth

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has plenty of talent in the secondary, with second-year safety Nick Emmanwori standing out as one of their top building blocks. Emmanwori can line up in multiple spots, including the slot, but he has been sidelined to start training camp following offseason ankle surgery.

With Emmanwori out, Seattle kicked the tires on Donovan Wilson as they're considering adding more depth at safety. Even if they do add someone such as Wilson, Emmanwori plays multiple roles, meaning his absence has been a major hit to the teams, secondary depth.

Winner: Anthony Bradford, G

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Entering his fourth season in the league, Anthony Bradford has a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Bradford has been a starter for three years, but has been considered a weak link on the offensive line.

That hasn't been the case during the first week of camp, with Jeremy Brener of Seahawks On SI saying that Bradford has been one of the top performers thus far. Seattle loves to control the game by winning at the line of scrimmage, and that could become an easier task for them. Should Bradford step up his game this season.

Loser: Beau Stephens, G

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be fair, there's no reason Beau Stephens is on this list other than the fact that Anthony Bradford has been an early standout. A fifth-round pick out of Iowa, Stephens was considered a potential starter during his rookie season due to Bradford's struggles over the past couple of years. That won't be the case should Bradford continue trending in the right direction, which would be a letdown for the promising Day 3 draft pick.

Winner: Jadarian Price, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price catches a pass during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Holani was turning heads during offseason work, but it was just a matter of time before first round pick Jadarian Price took over. That's already happened, as Price started camp working with the first team and has put together several explosive play. There was one making the rounds on social media where he caught veteran Drake Thomas off guard, ripping off a big game. Price has also been able to make plays in the passing game, and earned the praise of Ernest Jones, who simply said "he's good man" while smiling widely.

Using a first round draft pick on a running back is not always popular, but Seattle felt they got a game changer in price. After the first week of training camp, it appears they might have been right on the money.