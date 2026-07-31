Cooper Kupp Explains Difference Between Rams and Seahawks

Cooper Kupp has won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, making him one of a select group of players that have rings with multiple franchises.

What makes Kupp even more special is the fact that he's played for Seattle's biggest rival and obstacle towards winning the Super Bowl, so he has a unique perspective on how each franchise took very different paths towards hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

“We did things a certain way in LA,” Kupp said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Sean has, you know, his alchemy is science. We’re scientifically building what we know works, what we know is going to win games.

“You get to Seattle and it’s like, ‘Hey, there’s a piece of this. We’re just going to play harder than you. We’re going to outcompete you. We’re just going to play more physical than you.'"

Rams, Seahawks Use Different Methods to Arrive at Same Goal

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The antithesis between the two Super Bowl contenders makes their rivalry even more enticing. Both teams reached the NFC Championship last season after splitting the season series, but Seattle was able to come out on top and ultimately win two weeks later against the New England Patriots.

Kupp is proof that teams can win in multiple ways and that there is no "right" way to win. Teams will rally behind their coaching staffs and do what it takes to come out on top. The way the Seahawks operate works for them, which is all they are truly concerned about.

The Seahawks' identity is rooted in physicality, which is highlighted by their defense. The "Dark Side" finished No. 1 in the league in points allowed last season, which is ultimately why the team was able to go from good to the leading Super Bowl contender.

The Seahawks have the confidence that they can go out and win it all with their strategy of wanting it more than their opponent. Their win in Super Bowl LX should only reinforce those beliefs within the team.

The Seahawks won't have another Super Bowl handed to them, especially after losing key players in free agency like Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen, Kenneth Walker III and Boye Mafe.

Certain buttons will have to be pushed that differ from 2025, but the principles that won them a Super Bowl will remain the same as they try to make history.

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